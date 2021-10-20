TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to endorse Joey Deyo's re-election to the Beekmantown Town Council on Nov. 2.
I have known Joey for several years and know him to be an independent, ethical and moral person who is very interested in and concerned with the well being of his town.
He follows in the footsteps of his father as a town councilor, so he brings many years of experience and knowledge of the town and its people to his position.
Joey knows the value of a dollar and is very conscious of the town's financial situation, as well as that of Beekmantown residents. He takes into consideration and evaluates each expenditure that is proposed to the board.
He attends each meeting well-prepared, having read the proposed minutes and researched items that will be discussed. He weighs the pros and cons of each item and then recommends what he feels would most benefit the town as a whole.
Joey is approachable, accessible, and willing to speak with any resident that has any concerns or issues.
He is always available to answer questions and explain his point of view, as well as listen to and take into consideration the opinions of others.
Beekmantown will definitely benefit for another four years by re-electing to the town council such a hard-working, fair and knowledgeable person.
SHARRON GARDEN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Does life begin at conception? Yes.
Is contraception a form of abortion? Yes. Are mothers precious? Yes. Then stop supporting Planned Parenthood.
ROSE BRUCE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in nursing homes, assisted living, adult-care facilities, and family-type homes.
The theme for Residents' Rights Month 2021 is “Reclaiming My Rights, My Home, My Life,” to acknowledge the impact of Covid-19 this past year on residents and highlight the need for residents’ rights to be recognized and reasserted. It emphasizes the recognition of the long-term care facility as the residents’ home and underscores residents’ rights to dignity, choice, and self-determination.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is a dedicated advocacy program available to anyone residing in a nursing home or other long-term care facility. The program advocates for residents to address their quality-of-life and quality-of-care issues, along with their rights. Locally, Region 7 serves Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, and is sponsored by North Country Center for Independence. If you or a loved one need an advocate in long term care, please call your ombudsman at 518-562-1732
We need now, more than ever, dedicated volunteers to advocate for nursing home and other longterm-care residents. Please consider volunteering in your area to advocate for this vulnerable population. As a volunteer certified ombudsman, you can help ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard.
To learn more about making a difference as a volunteer with the Ombudsman Program, call Amy Gehrig at 518-562-1732 or email amy@ncci-online.com
AMY L. GEHRIG
Ombudsman Coordinator Region 7
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.