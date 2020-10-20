TO THE EDITOR: If someone would ask me to describe what kind of person Willian “Bill” Fisher is, my initial response would be: you will never meet a more honest, intelligent, devoted and dedicated hardworking family man who is willing to go the extra mile to make the difference.
Born north of the border in Montreal, Quebec, Bill has sown his roots in Plattsburgh and the North Country for over 25 years, raising his family along with his lovely American wife and their sons.
Moving forward during these uncertain times, people such as Bill Fisher are essential to provide direction and true leadership in turn will lend and lead to success for the entire area.
Voting for William “Bill” Fisher to serve as your county legislator (Area 8) all will benefit from Bill’s dedication, someone who will stand there beside and in front of you while serving your interests.
ALAN GRIFFIN
PLattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The truth is, Tedra Cobb is the right person to represent NY-21 in Congress.
The truth is, Tedra is smart, professional, knowledgeable, and trustworthy. When we needed help in Albany for school funding, she was here for us. She led us with strength, smarts, dedication and professionalism.
Tedra has lived here for over 30 years. We are her priority, because she knows that she, her family, and her North Country community will be directly affected by her work in Washington, D.C.
Tedra listens, and she respects others.
Tedra works hard. She goes to her meetings. She comes prepared.
Tedra cares about people and has dedicated her life to serving our community.
Tedra has a proven commitment to the North Country. Her career and roots are here.
Tedra will represent us all.
I am voting for Tedra Cobb to be our U.S. representative for NY-21. Join me.
LIZ BOLLT
Potsdam
TO THE EDITOR: The phrase "the new normal" has become a part of our everyday lives.
A trip to Clinton County DMV is no exception. Upon arrival, I was informed that they would be going on lunch at 11:30 and their lunch hour ran from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and that I should return after lunch.
Upon my return at 1:15 p.m. there was a line of folks outside in the lobby awaiting their 1:30 p.m. appointments. Finally, at 1:50 p.m., someone came out, processed through the line and ignored me altogether.
I was never seen after spending a majority of my day there and I was ignored several times.
My concerns are that these DMV workers are taking two hours a day for lunch, and not assisting customers at all during that time. This poses a payroll concern annually, as I am certain they are being paid for their lunch break.
Also, there seems to be no system in place in the event that there are multiple no-shows in a given slot or a given day, and we the people deserve justification or answers as to what they would be doing with that time.
TRAVIS CLANCY
Rouses Point
TO THE EDITOR: I’m running for Clinton County legislator.
My wife and I moved here 28 years ago, and our three boys were born and raised in Plattsburgh. I was a stock specialist on the Montreal and Toronto Stock Exchanges for 25 years. I coached t-ball and grasshopper baseball in Cliffhaven, hockey in Chazy as well as the New York Selects AAA hockey travel team.
I have many concerns for Clinton County and many are due to the pandemic. There are going to be hard decisions to be made by the legislators. Reopening the helping local and small businesses is going to be crucial. A lot of our businesses rely heavily on Canadian consumers and tourism.
The area can survive a recession fairly well, but we’re finding out that we are vulnerable, like everyone else, to the coronavirus. We can’t look the other way when it comes to the opioid crisis; our youth are suffering and we need to do more to help.
Another major concern to me is Clinton Community College and keeping it accessible to our local community. We also need to make the airport international, and not just national, as the Canadians love to utilize the Plattsburgh Airport. I walked Area 8 in its entirety and have found the number one concern of the citizens are taxes; it is a problem that must be dealt with.
I would love to see the county that has been so good to my family flourish and I will work tirelessly to make this happen.
WILLIAM FISHER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Election day is here. Thousands in the North Country have voted already. I often wonder, why do people support a certain candidate?
I will only speak for myself. I vote for a person who will represent the values and ideas which I hold most dear. I compare the ideas, the values, the approaches of the candidates and I choose the candidate who stands for those issues which I value.
Who has a true north star in terms of values? Who represents the honor, the hard work, the patriotism, the support of the lower and the middle class? Who is in alignment with, shoulder to shoulder with the people of NY-21? Who will support our veterans and military members and their families?
Who can we count upon to battle for high quality health care for all residents of the district? Who will support educational and training opportunities all children and adults? Who will support organized labor and help all of us with issues of salary, healthcare, insurance, workers benefits? Who will support the elderly, the ill, the infirmed? Who has an intimate knowledge of the concerns of towns, villages, recreation departments, law enforcement agencies, volunteer fire departments and rescue squads? Who can help create job training and employment opportunities?
Who has been to Brainardsville, Chazy, Constable, Dickinson Center, Rossie, Hammond, and Red Mills? Who can drive her own car and take you to all of those places and be welcomed by friends at the fire hall in remote communities?
Only one person can do all of that: Tedra Cobb. I will support Tedra Cobb, not because of the party label she represents. I will vote for her because she stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people who I know and I stand in solidarity with her in terms of the North Country values I have learned and believe. Above all vote.
If you support the issues which I support, I hope you will vote for Tedra Cobb also.
LAWRENCE CASEY
Canton
TO THE EDITOR: Wow, I haven't seen headline type that bold since inmates escaped from Dannemora, P-R.
Nice job on the day of a presidential debate.
You might want to include in the story about what the professor stands for. Do it for the children. He's teaching them.
Judge Amy Coney Barret is a practicing Catholic. The professor's choice is also a Catholic, Joe Biden.
I thought I was reading the Press-Republican, not the Burlington Free Press.
PETER MOORE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Decency has left the building. The campaign building that is.
When Republicans will go so far as to put up fake ballot boxes to win, our country is in deep trouble. When a congresswoman running for reelection accuses the woman running against her of wishing our president dead, our district is in deep trouble. It will be if Elise Stefanik is re-elected.
At first it was refreshing to see young Elise win her first election. As she matured upon re-election, she seemed to be a decent congresswoman. But her actions these past months have been eye opening.
First, she aligned herself with President Trump. This was a surprise considering her moderate, supportive background. Now she is insulting her opponent’s character in the worst way possible. This speaks volumes about her character and how low she will go to get re-elected.
Our district needs a fair, compassionate person to represent us. That person is Tedra Cobb. She will go the distance for us in a fair, decent way.
It’s time to tell Elise Stefanik she’s done. Her indecent ways will not be tolerated here in North Country. Vote for Tedra, she cares about all of us.
LAUREN DOUCETTE
Peru
