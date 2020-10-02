PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Clarence R. Trudeau was born Jan. 3, 1931, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. He died on Sept. 30, 2020. Clarence grew up in Ellenburg, N.Y. He graduated from Ellenburg High School in 1949. In 1950, he was married to Marie Dubray. He is retired from New York State Department of Correct…