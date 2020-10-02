TO THE EDITOR: Here's hoping Amy Coney Barrett is better at making Supreme Court decisions than she is at public speaking.
Trump could've come up with somebody more dynamic. Nonetheless, she is pledging to go with the Constitution, and that's what we need right now. No more Far-Right or Far-Left rulings. Just just, Constitutional rulings that reaffirm our nation as a republic, not a democracy.
Most Americans think our nation was founded as a constitutional democracy. No, our nation was founded as a democratic republic. The Constitution and the first 10 amendments describe the power and authority of the republic mostly to restrict the government and to protect the people from their government. After that, the democratic process kicks in to apply to particulars.
The best analogy I can think of to illustrate a democratic republic is a structure made of rock or concrete, and some organic material like sod or lumber. Our Constitution and the first 10 amendments are the rock or concrete foundation, solid, inorganic and immutable, save for the provision for a major, almost impossible effort to alter it.
The lumber or sod is the organic material we place on the foundation to shape our structure to meet our changing (progressive) needs for “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” over time. All the while, our foundation, so provident in its initial design and building, remains steadfast and virtually immutable.
We do need change in our laws and institutions, but not to the extent of modifying our foundation in any way. If a 5-to-4 Republican majority on the SCOTUS bench is necessary to remind us of, and return us to, a constitutional republic, let's do it.
We need charismatic figures for the job. I seriously question whether Amy Coney Barrett's personal constitution is up to the task.
JUNE CHARVAT
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: Freedom-loving, patriotic, left-leaning, Americans are frightened of a dictator-loving president and a government increasingly controlled by greedy special interests and large corporations, ignoring people’s needs.
Right-leaning Americans are frightened by big government, lacking law and order, taking their money, freedom and rights. We are sucked into the vortex of fear and division, purposely amplified by some political candidates using labels and lies.
Labels and name-calling are just tools to instill fear and close your mind. Credit your intelligence, learn the facts.
NY-21 has a choice. Instead of her record, Stefanik relies on petty name-calling to scare you; referring to her opponent as “socialist” and “taxin’ Tedra,” neither of which are true.
Tedra Cobb doesn’t stoop to childish name-calling. Tedra uses facts to expose Stefanik’s votes and positions which hurt the North Country:
- Eliminating protections for pre-existing conditions, which could lead to health insurance loss for 64,000 people.
- Cutting Social Security/ Medicare.
- Lifting Midwest power plant emission controls, harming environment.
- Accepting money from pharmaceutical/insurance industries; voting against lowering prescription drug prices.
- Prioritizing her career, siding with Trump in failing to call out Russia for bounties to kill U.S. soldiers.
Tedra Cobb believes our government can fulfill its constitutional mandate to "promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty." Tedra supports access to affordable healthcare, quality education, living wages and equal justice; campaign finance reform to reduce corruption and protecting voting rights.
Social Security and Medicare have promoted the general welfare, but not diminished our freedom one iota. Improving the lives of everyday Americans strengthens our democracy. Cultivating all of America’s talents secures our position as a world leader.
This is not socialism, but a government “of the people, by the people and for the people.”
For true freedom and a stronger America, vote Tedra Cobb.
PEGGY WILTBERGER
Saranac Lake
