TO THE EDITOR: The character of the United States of America was established by our forefathers and has been demonstrated for decades by the integrity and values our nation has shown throughout the world.
We have supported nations with similar values through alliances and condemned those countries who have had a disregard for human rights. Our Constitution and Bill of Rights are declarations of our values, beliefs, and indicators of our country’s character. Past leaders have sworn their allegiance to uphold those values and generations of our military have sacrificed their lives to uphold those principles.
The people “have a right, an indisputable, indefeasible, divine right to that most dreaded and envied kind of knowledge, I mean of the character and conduct of their rulers,” John Adams (1735-1826).
Let us judge our leaders by the content of their character.
When we elect and continue to defend politicians who care more about self-promotion and maintaining their individual wealth through lies and corruption, we are demeaning the character of our wonderful country and of ourselves. If we continue to stand behind those politicians who support corrupt nations for self-gain, we are violating the principles of our country and have shown a lack of personal character.
When we condone childish name calling, the use of profane language, and egocentric behavior by our leaders, we are painting a negative picture of who we are individually and as a country.
Please show what you value by putting aside political posturing and standing up for the character of the United States of America.
KEITH LUNN
Port Kent
TO THE EDITOR: We are living in unprecedented times.
I am writing as a senior, born during World War II. I was aware of the dedication to patriotism and democracy that existed throughout my childhood. One of my parents voted Republican and one of my parents voted Democrat in almost every election. They often joked they cancelled each other out. But they voted. The aftermath of World War II saw much prosperity develop in the country, but the memories did not fade immediately.
For those of us who might have faded memories and for those of us who care about history, it is time to wake up and realize that we have a leader in our country who would be happy to destroy democracy and is a would-be dictator. I know of those who barely survived the Holocaust, who have lived to pursue the American dream. This is possible due to the hard-fought freedom pursued by previous generations.
I also lived through the hope fostered by Martin Luther King when the dream was extended to include so many who had been disenfranchised, and I lived in the feminist hope of women’s rights and dream still unfulfilled.
In four short years we have witnessed a reversal of all of those freedoms and a threat to make things worse if we must endure any more years of Donald Trump.
It is time to save the democracy and the nation and vote for a new president. In New York District 21, it is also time to vote for a representative focused on the North Country and not a disciple of tyranny.
Vote for Tedra Cobb.
BARBARA HOFRICHTER
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: In a few days, we will be electing a he, the one wadof government who sets the policies as directions and guidelines for the nation to follow.
We can and do disagree and argue, often with great anguish, about those policies. They make a difference in our lives and the lives of our fellow citizens.
But we will also be electing a head of state, the one who represents us all, to each other and to the world, and sets the tone for our nation. In this, one’s character makes all of the difference.
Does the person we support, the person we collectively choose together, have the integrity, the honesty, the compassion, the empathy, the trust that will bring us together in times of difficulty and tragedy? Does she/he have the understanding of and engagement in our many differences, to be able to unite us when self-concerns and fears threaten to divide us? Does he/she have the depth of character to see, to discern that the presidency belongs to all of us, that the White House is the “People’s House,” and so special care must be taken in the daily exercise of that office?
I would simply ask that we all take the time to look back at our recent presidents: Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, and Obama, and ask ourselves who, in this election of 2020, measures up to the Office of the President, our head of state, the one who represents all of us, to each other, and to the world.
STUART VOSS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I was a lifelong Republican who served over 20 years in the military.
I deployed to Desert Storm as a 1st sergeant for the Tanker Task Force. We served alongside an international coalition who came together to repel the fascist takeover of Kuwait. I served in South Korea with the 36th Fighter Squadron.
I’ve witnessed firsthand authoritative governments.
Fast forward to 2016 and the election of Donald Trump. When he began pulling away from our allies while embracing Putin, Kim Jong Un, and MBS, alarm bells went off around the world.
Representative Stefanik, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, remained mute. She knows Russia interfered in the 2016 elections, and they are actively interfering in this election. The Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed this fact.
Instead of leadership, we have a vindictive president who’s emboldened and enabled by lawmakers like Stefanik, who knows he’s self-serving. She made a hard-right extremist turn with her performance during the impeachment hearings. She waits to regurgitate White House talking points like it’s her full-time job. Betrayed by her is how I feel.
I’m 64. I’ve had a front row seat to everything from the Civil Rights Movement to the non-stop wars we keep sending our brave military men and women in to fight.
Until now, I’ve never felt that our very democracy was in danger of collapse. Knowing that the threat is coming from inside the White House keeps me up at night. We no longer have a functioning government. The three co-equal branches are in danger of collapse. AG Barr is firing attorneys and replacing them with Trump loyalists. The GOP looks the other way.
Stefanik is in lockstep with Trump and emulates his divisive and abrasive style. We need professional, compassionate and experienced leadership.
That’s why I’m voting for Tedra Cobb.
MICHELLE TOLOSKY
West Chazy
