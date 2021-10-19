TO THE EDITOR: Wendell Hughes is running for re-election as the Clinton County Area 8 legislator and he has earned your support.
I have known Wendell for about a year now since he joined the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club, and he is an amazing person who genuinely cares about our community. I have seen how hard Wendell Hughes works to serve the children, the needy, and the community in general. Wendell Hughes is honest, smart, he does his homework, and he is someone you can trust.
He is the most worthy candidate for Area 8.
NANCY J. CHURCH
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: I had the pleasure of accompanying my father-in-law on the most recent North Country Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.
Being a veteran myself, I was honored to see the memorial monuments, walls and Arlington National Cemetery. I felt the privilege to be in the presence of patriotic Americans willing to have given selflessly and made the sacrifices that they did. For those who have not had the opportunity to attend an Honor Flight event, it is both a compelling and emotional experience.
The experience reminded me of my friend, Steve Fulton. Steve is running for town supervisor in the Town of Saranac. He too is a military veteran, retiring after two plus decades of duty. Following the military, Steve was a history teacher, teaching locally and abroad. Steve has led a life of service. His life’s work has prepared him to be the Town of Saranac town supervisor.
Steve listens to people, he is invested in understanding what is important to them and working to help pursue their vision and goals. Steve connects with people; he is professional and respectful. I would describe Steve as a steady personality with great problem-solving skills. Steve’s leadership style is to promote the strengths of others, he has integrity and is civic minded.
I tell you about Steve Fulton knowing that he will make a great town supervisor for the Town of Saranac. Early voting is Oct. 23-31 at the Clinton County Government Center. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voting for Steve Fulton is making an investment in your community.
WILLIAM BEREZA
Saranac
TO THE EDITOR: Sam Dyer, the current supervisor of the Town of Beekmantown, is running for re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Like anyone who is selecting a leader or administrator for any organization the trait most sought after, and the one we should be aiming for when we vote for a leader/administrator, is quality experience in the type of job being filled.
Sam Dyer has had many, many years of successful experience in the Town of Beekmantown government and in Clinton County government.
Sam has been: a multi-term member of the Beekmantown Town Council; a multi-term Clinton County legislator who chaired multiple legislative committees; chair of the Clinton County Board of Legislators; and supervisor of the Town of Beekmantown.
Performing the tasks required by these positions; acquiring vast experience in governing and knowledge of governmental laws, regulations, and procedures; addressing issues and coordinating committees to research governmental issues and resolve them; working with all constituents of all parties, and community areas; and putting in the needed hours every day, and attending all meetings pertaining to the elected office has made Sam Dyer an excellent town supervisor and the perfect choice to re-elect as Beekmantown town supervisor.
Other aspects of Sam Dyer’s experience that have helped to shape his qualifications as an excellent town supervisor are: over 40 years of successfully owning and operating his own businesses; Large family dairy farm; local vegetable farm stand and wholesale farm products; Dyer Farm Raised Meat Sales; and a snow plowing business.
Sam is an extremely hard-working, honest, plain-spoken, caring, man whose experiences and qualifications make him not only a superb candidate for Beekmantown town supervisor, but the best candidate.
Vote for Sam Dyer for Beekmantown town supervisor this 2021 election.
SYDNEY SUE GARRANT
Plattsburgh
