TO THE EDITOR: I urge everyone to vote and to consider supporting Joe Biden for president, Kimberly Davis for New York state senator, Tedra Cobb for Congress, and Ethel Facteau for Ward 4 councilor in the City of Plattsburgh.
Biden has a proven record of supporting labor and is a decent person. Davis received the endorsement of many unions and has been involved in several labor causes. Cobbs supports health coverage for those with existing conditions. I have known Ethel Facteau for years as a union activist and our Plattsburgh Council needs someone to represent working families and children. The middle class needs a voice.
Get your absentee ballot, the virus is a just reason, by Oct. 27 on line and mail it asap or Nov. 2 in person. Early voting is Oct. 24 - Nov. 1. Get information from the Board of Elections. Election Day is Nov. 3.
This is a important election for our nation and our city. Please vote for Biden, Davis, Cobbs, and Facteau. Support people who will support you.
ELIZABETH LENNON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Trump's history with veterans: In 1983, Mayor Ed Koch needed to raise money for a memorial honoring New Yorkers who died in the Vietnam War. He called Donald Trump, who immediately wrote a $1 million check of his own money, 40 percent of what Koch needed. Trump's support was key to getting other donors to step up.
In 1995, New York City almost canceled its annual Veterans Day parade due to a lack of funds. Donald Trump saved the parade. Here's what he said at the time: “This donation is the single most important thing I've ever done. This is more important than all of my buildings and my casinos. This is my way of saying thank you to all the men and women in the Armed Services who have made it possible for me to become a success. Without them freedom and liberty would be gone.”
In January of 2016, Trump skipped a Fox News presidential primary debate and instead held a fundraiser for veterans organizations that raised $5.6 million.
*n March of 2017, President Trump held the first Medal of Honor Day ceremony in the White House in 25 years.
In June of 2017, he signed the Veterans Affairs Accountability Act making it easier to fire or suspend VA employees for poor performance.
In June of 2018, Trump signed the Mission Act, greatly expanding healthcare choices for veterans.
In November of 2019, Trump became the first sitting president to attend New York City's Veterans Day parade in its 100-year history.
These are documented, factual events the mainstream media won't disclose to the American people, instead preferring claims Trump doesn't like us veterans.
These are not the actions of a man who is contemptuous of our veterans and war dead. Stop swallowing mainstream media output.
MEL FRECHETTE
Commander, USN, Retired
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Just to remind ourselves.
It is not normal for a sickness that has killed almost a quarter of a million people in America, and over a million people world-wide, to be labeled by anyone as “nothing to worry about.”
It is not normal for experts, in medicine, climate, finances, education, as well as government staff people who have decades of experience with running health, environmental and financial agencies, to be simply ignored.
It is not normal for anyone to be cavalier about infecting people who work for them with a disease that could be deadly.
It is not normal for the people of the United States to be so ill-informed or misinformed as to the health of people in positions of public trust at the head of our government that we find we cease to listen.
It is not normal for a group to plot to kidnap the governor of a state to start a civil war and for the perpetrators not to held as domestic terrorists.
It is not normal to have two political parties that are so unsure of themselves that they have to “watch” each other at polling places.
And it is not normal for any elected official in the USA to be unwilling, in advance, to abide by the vote of the people.
In short, it is not normal and immensely tragic, that our baseline expectations may have changed so much that who people listen to for their information, corporations, particular media groups, online trolls, and how people behave toward one another, might have become an unrecognizable reality.
I refuse to accept these things as simply “the new normal.”
KATHARINE PRESTON
Essex
