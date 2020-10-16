TO THE EDITOR: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Northeastern New York would like to urge your readers to get their mammograms.
Regular cancer screenings can help find cancer early when treatment may be easier. And now that COVID-19 infection rates in New York State are low, it is time to talk to your doctor about missed preventive care. Scheduling your mammogram is a good start.
Some women may have lost their jobs and their health insurance because of the pandemic. So how can these women get cancer screening? This is where the Cancer Services Program of Northeastern New York can help.
The CSP offers free breast cancer screenings to uninsured women ages 40 and over. The program also offers free cervical cancer screening to women ages 40 and older, and free colon cancer screenings to uninsured men and women ages 50 and over. If any follow-up tests are needed, the CSP will provide those tests too. If breast, cervical, or colon cancer is found, our program will help enroll people who are eligible in the New York State Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program for full Medicaid coverage during treatment.
The CSP of Northeastern New York serves Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties. Call the CSP at 518-324-7671 to find if you’re eligible for the program or to get more information.
CHRISTINA BATTINELLI
Targeted Outreach Worker
CSP of Northeastern New York
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On Nov. 3, Kimberly Davis should be elected to represent us in the New York State Senate 45th District.
Unlike her opponent, before and during the coronavirus pandemic, Kimberly Davis has been a staunch supporter of healthcare and healthcare workers. She believes healthcare is a right and not a privilege, that every single person deserves to have access to healthcare, and she understand the important role healthcare jobs play in rural communities across New York's 45th Senate District.
Kimberly Davis's views on healthcare are what we need in the middle of a deadly pandemic. By supporting healthcare as a right for everyone, Kimberly Davis will work to make sure we are all protected in the event we catch COVID-19. She will fight to ensure that healthcare workers like me have access to the PPE we need to keep ourselves, our patients, our coworkers, our families, and our communities safe.
She will fight to ensure our healthcare facilities receive the funding they deserve so they can fully operate; no more furloughs. She will prioritize the expertise of public health officials in times of a public health crisis and she will advocate for a full team approach to staffing ratios before, during, and after any pandemic we experience in our lifetimes.
Kimberly Davis is my choice for New York State Senate in the 45th District. She is an advocate for healthcare rights and understands what healthcare workers need before, during, and after a healthcare crisis. Kimberly Davis has my vote on Election Day and I hope she will have your vote, too.
JENNIFER DOREY
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: I have had the pleasure of knowing William “Bill” Fisher for the past 15 years, an upstanding knowledgeable man who will fight strongly for what he believes in.
Bill is a humble man who cherishes and celebrates what it means to be an American. He is excited for this opportunity to tirelessly work for his constituents to better the region.
Bill will listen to all and represent with guaranteed responses for any and all and will follow with blunt honesty which is one of his many attributes.
Bill will be very appreciative of your vote on Election Day.
ROBERT WEEDEN
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.