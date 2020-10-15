TO THE EDITOR: The New York State KinCare Coalition and New York State Kinship Navigator marked September as Kinship Care Month with an online event and presented its 6th-annual CURA Awards to outstanding caregivers, organizations, professionals, and champions around the state.
Kinship Care refers to a non-parent relative, grandparents, aunts/uncles, adult siblings, or close family friend who takes on the responsibility of raising a child when the parent is unable to do so. In New York, roughly 195,000 children are living with relatives or family friends who are their primary caregivers. Experts anticipate an increase in informal placements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing opioid epidemic.
We were pleased to present the 2020 CURA Award for outstanding organization to the Childcare Coordinating Council of the North Country in Plattsburgh. With their Kinship Families of the North Country program, they provide support to kinship families in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, and St. Lawrence counties.
Founded in 2002, the council was one of the first agencies in New York state to recognize the need to support kinship families. They host monthly support groups, youth programs, recreational and educational events to help caregivers give children a sense of stability after traumatic experiences like parental death, neglect, substance abuse, incarceration, or other safety concerns.
We were pleased to acknowledge and celebrate the important contribution that the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country and Kinship Families of the North Country play in supporting and raising children. They are truly helping to build stronger kids and a better future for all of us in New York.
For more information, referral and advocacy help for kinship caregivers in New York state, visit the New York State Kinship Navigator at www.nysnavigator.org or call our help line at 877-454-6463.
RAE GLASER
Co-Director, New York State Kinship Navigator
Rochester
TO THE EDITOR: On national security matters, strength and boldness is the American way.
Congresswoman Stefanik’s history demonstrates a steadfast commitment to maintaining America’s status as the greatest military force in the world. Meanwhile, Tedra Cobb doesn’t even have a national security plan on her website.
In a world plagued by a nuclear North Korea, a radical Iran, and expansionist aggression by China and Russia, indecisiveness and ambiguity should not be guiding principles for those elected to keep Americans safe. With national security on the ballot, our choice is clear: to keep America secure, we need to keep Elise Stefanik in Congress.
As chairwoman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, Congresswoman Stefanik supervises crucial counter-terrorism programs and tough measures that prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by rogue actors. She has proven her commitment to America’s national defense system by helping the Department of Defense select Fort Drum as the East Coast Missile Defense Site. Likewise, she proved her unwavering commitment to our soldiers by helping secure a much-needed 3.1 percent pay increase for active-duty troops this year.
Future security threats facing the United States will only become more complex. We need leaders who not only know how to face the dangers confronting us today, but who also know how to anticipate the dangers coming tomorrow. Congresswoman Stefanik has introduced and co-sponsored crucial legislation promoting cybersecurity in America, proving that she is ready to meet future threats facing this country.
America is blessed with unparalleled global status and security. But it’s the tireless efforts of elected officials and their coordination with our great military that maintains this privileged position. To keep America safe, politicians must be experienced, relentless zealots for projecting American strength abroad.
Elise Stefanik understands this. Her record speaks for itself.
MILES OGIHARA
Croton-on-Hudson
TO THE EDITOR: I am most pleased to write in endorsement of Jacob Avery, who is running to represent Ward 2 on the Common Council.
I know Jake to be a committed and caring individual who strongly adheres to the philosophical foundations of social justice and has dedicated both his personal and professional life to ensuring that fairness to all is at the heart of every decision he makes. Jake’s enthusiasm for the working of government has a long history.
Prior to working at SUNY Plattsburgh, Jake worked in the world of politics and the knowledge he gained there could prove invaluable to the City of Plattsburgh as it continues to find footing in the new world in which we find ourselves.
Perhaps most importantly, Jake’s candidacy brings a youth and vibrancy that Plattsburgh has lacked for years. Although he has had a great deal of experience, Jake would be a fresh new voice in city politics. Plattsburgh needs individuals who are solution focused and realize that those solutions are not synonymous with big expensive projects but with helping a city see its potential and embrace it.
I encourage you to vote for Jacob Avery on Nov. 3.
MICHELE CARPENTIER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Vice President Mike Pence, in the vice presidential debate, made it clear that we do not belong in the Paris Climate Agreement, and in fact it would hurt America to stay in it.
The Paris Climate Agreement or Accord is a framework for global climate action. Rather than bonding and exchanging scientific information and ideas with practically every other nation on our earth, he would have us deal with climate change alone. We would remove ourselves from any leadership role or from participating in worldwide climate change decisions. This includes helping developing nations with this critical issue.
For those who have not voted, much weight should be given to this fact. You will make the decision whether we abandon or re-enter this global agreement the day following the election.
HARVEY HURWITZ
Plattsburgh
