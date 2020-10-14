TO THE EDITOR: I rarely submit an opinion to the paper; I am compelled, however to make public information regarding a local candidate who might not otherwise be well known. Bill Fisher is running for District 8 county legislator.
I have known Bill and his wife, Nancy, for years and see at least one of them every day giving me the chance to speak with them and observe who they are on a regular basis. There are few people that I could think of that would be better suited to look out for the best interest of our communities than these individuals.
Bill demonstrates solid character, moral fortitude, and the willingness to take action where needed and works tirelessly to accomplish whatever goal he puts effort toward.
He is family oriented and active in school sports with their boys. He has always been willing to listen compassionately; assisting where necessary; making whatever they are involved in better because of it.
Bill also comes from the financial sector. As well as knowing what he wants to get done, he knows how to pay for it, eliminate wasteful spending, and eliminate problems.
Bill has a unique perspective. As an American patriot having come from Canada originally, Bill knows and has experience with both sides of issues that affect our county as well.
He is an independent, not afraid to work with anyone to get the job done, regardless what letter is next to their name, where they’re from, who they are or what beliefs they hold.
I write this in support of Bill with nothing to gain from it as I live outside his district and cannot vote for him personally, but would like everyone to know that you will be getting the best possible representation if you choose to elect Bill Fisher.
ERIC PFLANZ
Saranac
TO THE EDITOR: Most of us residents of the North Country love where we live, but many of us did not choose to live in the North Country. William “Bill” Fisher, the independent, Republican endorsed candidate for Area 8 legislator had such a choice.
Bill moved to Plattsburgh nearly 30 years ago, and at the time, our North Country, our Clinton County, was a “shining city on a hill,” Bill saw the wonderful opportunities, a bustling community, a strong economy, and the ability for future growth and prosperity.
Bill settled down, became a proud, patriotic American, raised three boys, coached area athletics, and found a home, a future, and tremendous opportunity in the North Country. Sadly, the North Country has changed since the decades of the past, job opportunities are drying up, the youngest generation is moving to areas of diverse opportunity, and the retiree community flees to regions of lower taxes, lower expenses, and a better standard of living.
Bill Fisher knows the amazing potential of the North Country, because he, and many of us, have experienced the boom of the North Country, a past not too distant, and one that can be regained, if correct leadership is elected.
Leaders like Bill Fisher, who is in the unique position of being a dual Canadian-American citizen and French-English bilingual speaker, Bill wants the same opportunity and same success for the current and future generations that his generation and the generation before him were able to enjoy, a North Country, and a Clinton County that works for all members of the community, that provides opportunity, a high quality of living, and long term prosperity.
I urge all voters in Area 8, Democrat, Republican, independent, and third party voters to vote for our future, vote for Bill Fisher.
HUNTER SARTWELL
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan illustrates the insanity of mixing religion, politics, and profit.
Armenia is Christian; Azerbaijan is Muslim. Russia is primarily Christian and has a mutual defense pact with Armenia, but it still sells weapons to Azerbaijan.
The result is destruction and the death of innocent civilians, instead of mutual understanding and respect and progress toward solving the problems of this world.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am proud to cast my vote on Nov. 3 for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for re-election.
She is a strong conservative who supports our president, the Second Amendment, securing our borders, and keeping our military strong. Importantly, her first priority is our local issues here in the North Country.
As town supervisor of Moriah, I’ve experienced firsthand the work she’s been able to get done for our community. When we have a problem, we know who to call: our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. The services her and her offices are able to provide for constituents are incredible, and she always goes above and beyond.
She worked hard to rebuild our local infrastructure, particularly our water and wastewater. She’s a true partner in working toward quality and affordable healthcare, and she is deeply committed to working with businesses, creating jobs, and ensuring those jobs are retained. She knows us, she gets us, she’s deeply entrenched in the community and always puts us above the partisan politics in Washington. I’m excited for another big victory for Elise Stefanik this year and to continue working with her in her next term. She has my full support.
Thank you, Elise, for your hard work on behalf of the North Country.
TOM SCOZZAFAVA
Port Henry
TO THE EDITOR: For most of my life, I’ve been a Republican and proudly served in the Reagan administration; At times, I’ve supported Democrats and independents, as no party has a monopoly on good people or good ideas.
I’m now very proud to support Tedra Cobb, an honest, hard-working, long-time resident of the North Country who knows the people and needs of our Congressional District. She has been a volunteer firefighter, built her own business, raised a family and served others well as a county legislator. She knows that we as a community live together, work together, solve problems together and take care of one another together.
Under Reagan, I helped to promote Republican policies, but we all understood, directly from the president and his chief of staff, Jim Baker, that we were there to serve all Americans. Baker’s guidance to us: “don’t worry who gets the credit for doing the good work of government, the president is happy to share it.” And there was lots of good work and he did share it.
Sadly, Elise Stefanik has chosen to fully embrace an us vs. them approach, serving only the perceived interests of Republicans (about 150,000 of the 700,000 NY-21 residents), as 200,000 plus Americans have died of COVID-19.
Still, Stefanik thinks the president “has done a great job.” Two-hundred-thousand is about the number of Democrats and independents in this district. To Elise, they are dead. Phony town halls, undercutting her own constituents, voting to end health care, taking 78 percent of her donations from corporations out of the district, repeatedly lying about her opponent's track record? All evidence that change is desperately needed.
Tedra cares about everyone in this district and you sense that the first minute you meet her. It’s Tedra time in the NY-21st. That will become our time.
DEKKERS DAVIDSON
Lake George
