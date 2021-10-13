TO THE EDITOR: “City Beach Plans Unveiled,” reads the Dec. 14, 1966 Press Republican article. Urban renewal of the “blighted” North End of Plattsburgh was in full swing.
Vincent Carasi, a White Plains landscape architect, had grand plans for the City Beach. For this, the Westchester County designer was paid $12,000, almost $100,000 in 2021 dollars. Promised in the design was, and you may need to catch your breath, an amusement park, amphitheater, children’s zoo, miniature golf course, enhanced picnic area, tree shaded parking for 4,000 cars, marina, wharf, restaurant overlooking the lake, beer garden, tennis courts, six-acre pond for boating in the summer, skating in the winter, two bathhouses, concession stands, and there’d still be room for more, a football field and track.
This was at a time when the city also promised to double the size of the beach, convert the grounds of the old city dump into a recreation/picnic area, and create a mini-Coney Island-on the-lake.
It would become, as an editorial expressed, “…a bold, imaginative vision rivaling Lake Placid. The commissioner of Urban Renewal concurred, “It will make Lake George look sick.”
Of course, none of it ever happened.
The current plans for the Plattsburgh City Beach are impressive, but an understanding of the Municipal Beach’s rich history should be required reading. There is no reason to spin wheels and try to reinvent what has been tried, and failed, at great expense, especially at a time when the city struggles to maintain our parks, streets and sidewalks .
Perhaps the best thing for the Plattsburgh Municipal Bathing Beach at this moment is to clean it up, promote it, and preserve it for a future generation.
As the longest known fresh water municipal beach in the United States, it’s worth saving.
STEVE GRAF
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Town of Plattsburgh and Town of Saranac teamed up for the second River Run Triathlon on Sept.19.
First, we would like to thank all the participants who joined us on this wonderful day. They had a perfect day to paddle down the Saranac River, run through the Cadyville Recreation Park, and bike back to Saranac via Hardscrabble Road.
A special thank you goes to Pearl Physical Therapy, Maui Ski Bike and Board, and Hometown Fitness for their donations for the event.
We would also like to thank the TOP event timing crew: Jim and Matt Medeiros. They continue to go above and beyond for recreation in our area. Without them, our event would not have gone so well. Thank you.
Also, a huge thank you to the Saranac Fire Department and Water Rescue, Cadyville Fire Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and Saranac River Trail Greenway Committee members for helping keep all the participants safe on the road and water.
Lastly, we would like to thank all of the volunteers: Lee Prochera, Lyman Defayette, Gail Nazak, Peggy Hogan, Danielle Borner, Gillian Miner, Rachel Cliche, and Aaron Cook.
We had so much fun at this event and can't wait until next year. A lot of the participants were strategizing for 2022. Make sure you keep an eye out for this event next year. You won't want to miss it.
MELANIE DEFAYETTE
Youth Services and Recreation Director
Town of Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am asking for the support of the voters of the Town of Saranac as I seek to become your next town justice.
I have spent the majority of my professional life in service to others. I am a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and also served for decades as a police officer, detective, and sergeant in a large municipal police agency.
My childhood was spent in Redford, attending Saranac Central High School, Clarkson University and SUNY-Plattsburgh. I worked in Plattsburgh as a surveying technician until I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the beginning of Operation Dessert Storm. I served our country as a military policeman and platoon leader in the Marine One Presidential Helicopter Squadron.
Following my enlistment, I began a career with the Henrico County Police Division in Richmond, Virginia. I worked as a robbery and homicide detective, SWAT team leader and sniper, and supervisor for the Organized Crime Vice Unit.
I also earned a master’s degree in Security Management. I retired and moved back home to Saranac, where I work in private security. I’ve enjoyed reconnecting with my hometown, and becoming involved in the church and community.
I believe that a town justice should possess intimate knowledge of the criminal justice system and have experience in law enforcement and judicial procedure. I believe I have this background.
I also believe in the fair and even-handed application of the law. My strong connection with the people of Saranac, coupled with a career dedicated to public service, makes me uniquely qualified to successfully preside as the next justice.
It would be an honor to be elected and serve the good people of Saranac.
PERRY "PJ" LAWTON
Saranac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.