TO THE EDITOR: President Trump is laying the groundwork to undermine our democracy.
This summer, he proposed the election be postponed. Within his own party, such a proposal was dismissed. Trump has cast doubt on the potential election result, stating without evidence that mail-in voting is laden with voter fraud.
In May, Trump appointed as postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, who, according to the New York Times, has since 2016 donated $1.2 million to Trump’s campaign coffers; talk about nepotism.
DeJoy has been reducing stand-alone mailboxes, disassembling letter machines, cutting employee hours and doing away with overtime in the name of cost cutting.
Trump nominated a right-wing conservative judge to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, hoping that should the Supreme Court be involved in the election, perhaps his nominee might lean his way.
Every underlying purpose of this bone spur president has been to insure he gets richer and stays in power for another fours years, possibly to delay his inevitable jail sentence.
We are not Russia or North Korea. We should not have a president who agrees with Putin over our own intelligence agency or asks another country to get involved in our election. We should not have a president who hides his taxes, covers up sexual affairs and considers soldiers losers for defending our country.
Trump doesn’t understand governing or geopolitics. His lack of kindness has diminished America to the world.
If Trump were a Democrat my voice against him would be the same. Why our Congresswomen Elise Stefanik supports this man escapes me.
It has been said that the end of democracy would not be due from an attack outside our borders, but more likely from decay within itself.
Trump is the proverbial worm within the fruit and this is our chance to remove it.
DAVID BECHARD
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing because I am concerned about the proposed expansion of the Samuel F. Vilas Home.
They are looking to expand their assisted living unit from 44 beds to 135 beds, which at the surface does not appear to be problematic. However, it will potentially impact the elderly in care in our community.
Our assisted living and nursing homes face serious staffing challenges to provide health care for the most vulnerable. I worry that increasing the pool of employees needed to staff the expanded Vilas Home will impact the staffing numbers at our existing elderly care facilities, causing quality of care to be negatively affected.
My mother is a resident of one of these homes. She has greatly benefited from their care, especially during the pandemic. I value the staff that work with her immensely. Please consider the complexity of this situation; our loved ones, my mother included, will be affected by this change.
KRIS LUTTERS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I’m writing in support of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Elise has proven to be a great proponent for first responders and veterans, of which I am both.
As far as support for the military she continues the proud tradition of NY 21’s prior representatives, John McHugh, former congressman and Secretary of the Army, and Bill Owens, former congressman and USAF veteran.
Politics is a tough business and we’re starting to see some of those dirty attacks that have come with each election season. It just absolutely baffles me. Elise has been there for our veterans since day one and has fought for pay raises for our troops at Fort Drum, the largest they’d seen in a decade.
She delivered over $4 million of VA benefits to North Country veterans. Elise’s respect for our troops and our flag has never wavered. I’d like to ask Ms. Cobb if she has ever taken a knee during our National Anthem. I am a firm believer that actions speak louder than words. Congresswoman Stefanik’s words and her actions have proven to me that she is worthy of another term in Congress.
General Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, Afghanistan, stated last month there is no credible evidence (there were deaths) to this claim. Will Tedra see the facts and pull her ad?
CLARK CURRIER
Chair, Clinton County Republican Committee
Cadyville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.