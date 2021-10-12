TO THE EDITOR: New York State’s youth smoking rate has hit an all-time low, a cause for celebration and a reminder that we must stay vigilant in protecting kids and teens from the dangers of tobacco use.
The State Department of Health’s 2020 Youth Tobacco Survey found that less than 3 percent of high school students smoke, down a staggering 27.1 percent from 2000; in fact, youth tobacco use was down across all product categories, including e-cigarette use. As State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker noted, this major decline in youth smoking is proof that tobacco control and cessation programs work.
Among the steps the state has taken to protect youth from the dangers of smoking, specifically e-cigarettes, are increasing the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, ending the sale of flavored e-liquids, banning online sales of e-cigarettes to individuals, ending the sale of tobacco products at pharmacies, and eliminating the use of coupons that made vaping and tobacco products cheaper for youth.
Vaping, however, remains a significant threat to our youth. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has gone as far as to label youth e-cigarette use an epidemic, and teens who vape are much more likely to pick up smoking than those who don’t. Fortunately, youth and young adults who are looking to quit vaping can access free state resources that can help: text “DropTheVape” to 88709, or contact the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at 1-866-NY-QUITS, or visit nysmokefree.com.
The Heart Network’s Health Systems for a Tobacco Free New York program works to disseminate resources and services to healthcare providers, with an end goal of increasing delivery of comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for nicotine addiction. To learn more about our work, or to find local resources, contact me at jboswell@heartnetwork.org.
JOEY BOSWELL
Health Systems Coordinator
The Heart Network
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: Every four years, Town of Beekmantown voters elect a town supervisor. Sam Dyer, our current supervisor, is up for re-election. He has done an excellent job representing all the residents of Beekmantown.
Sam brought to this position years of experience in local and county government. He was elected to the position of councilperson in the town for three terms. He did not finish the third term since he ran and was elected to represent Area 3 of Beekmantown in the Clinton County Legislature. During his two terms in the legislature, he was chairman for two years.
These elected positions afforded Sam invaluable experiences and connections. The residents of the Town of Beekmantown benefited from the knowledge Sam garnered during his time in these positions. He was prepared on day one of his first term as supervisor to oversee many important projects for the town.
Just a few of these projects include establishing a water district for salt contaminated areas of the town. Sam quickly recognized the need to repair and get into service the broken elevator in the town hall so that residents of the town have accessibility to various town events. He also stopped the misappropriation of the town's employee insurance buyout program. With the help of Assemblyman Billy Jones, Sam secured an additional $125,000 in funding from DASNY, New York's public finance and construction authority.
On a personal note, Sam has been a lifelong resident of the town of Beekmantown. He attended the school and raised his family here. Sam often will state that Beekmantown is where his heart is and how he is proud to be able to help the residents in the town. He will also be the first to acknowledge that he does not work alone in serving this community. Sam often reflects on how well the current town board works together in dealing with the town's issues.
I say it's because Sam provides proven leadership and an unwavering desire to work for the benefit of the town of Beekmantown. Voting for Sam on Nov. 2 is a vote for the town to continue to thrive.
JUDY PAQUETTE
West Chazy
