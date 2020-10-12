TO THE EDITOR: The National Instant Background Check System showed 2019 set an all time record for gun sales.
With the pandemic and riots sweeping the nation, new gun sales driven by first time buyers have already shattered that record.
FBI crime data for 2019 shows there were 187 fewer homicides involving a firearm in 2019 than in 2018. The number of firearm-involved homicides also decreased from 2017 to 2018. Rifles were used in connection with 364 homicides last year, which represents 2.6 percent of all homicides. Last year 1,476 murders involved a knife or other cutting instrument, there were 397 murders using blunt objects and 600 using hands, fists or feet.
The number of robberies that involved a firearm decreased by 7.9 percent in 2019, outpacing the overall decrease in robberies involving other weapon types. Strong-arm robberies were the most common.
So what can be credited for the continued decrease in gun crimes? According to the Department of Justice, “the department has increased federal firearm prosecutions by 43 percent in the last three years.”
As any reasonable person would expect, focusing on the bad guys works.
FRED MASON
Tupper Lake
TO THE EDITOR: I’m wondering how many of us actually realize what’s at stake in the upcoming election?
I’m over 65 and I’m on Medicare. I depend on my monthly Social Security check. I worked for a health center for 34 years. Each paycheck included a deduction (FICA) to fund Medicare and Social Security for a retiree who had already paid into FICA while employed.
Workers should now be contributing into the Social Security and Medicare funds for retirees like me. President Trump’s Executive Order is temporarily eliminating the payroll tax (FICA). But, the president promised, if re-elected, he will make this FICA tax cut permanent. Without the payroll tax, these lifesaving programs will disappear, a decades-long goal of Republican senators and Congressmen.
Heads up, fellow voters in New York Congressional District 21. Tedra Cobb, Elise Stefanik’s opponent, will support and protect our Social Security.
Elise will not. If you receive your information from social media, you’ll likely not read these frightening facts. That’s alarming. If Elise and the president are re-elected, Social Security and Medicare will end.
When I was 38 years old, I lost my husband to cancer. Our children received Social Security Survivor Benefits, giving my family security. We all need this protection, especially during this time of rising COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Another looming loss, faced by 20 million Americans, is Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act (ACA). On Nov. 10 the Trump administration’s lawsuit to abolish the ACA comes before the Supreme Court.
Elise has voted to end the ACA five times so we know she supports this elimination lawsuit.
My main source of income is Social Security. My health insurance is Medicare. I’m voting for Tedra Cobb and Joe Biden. They will protect Social Security, Medicare and Obamacare.
Will you vote to protect our life-saving programs?
JANICE CHARLES
Three Mile Bay
TO THE EDITOR: We the undersigned armed services veterans from a variety of backgrounds and political persuasions come together to express our grave concern to our fellow citizens of the 21st Congressional District.
This election is at its core not about liberal vs conservative. It should not be considered a Republican versus Democrat issue. It is in fact about the need to remove total incompetence from power; total incompetence made even more dangerous by a supreme fixation on himself.
Our country cannot survive another four years of division purposely driven by the lies, fear and hatred offered by Donald Trump.
Our country needs to begin what will be a lengthy process of re-unifying after four years of divide and conquer strategies. Donald Trump cannot and will not follow this path because the source of his power is in fact the deep polarization he has created.
We need a unifying force, and Joe Biden and Tedra Cobb offer the only opportunity to get our nation back on track. Please join us in our vote for them.
BILL ARPS, Army Veteran, Star Lake
HERB BULLOCK, Army Veteran, Canton
JOHN CASSERLY, Marine Veteran, Canton
NELLIE COAKLEY Army Veteran, Canton
TOM COAKLEY, Army Veteran, Canton
MIKE DERRICK, Army Veteran, Peru
JACKSON FRANCISCO, Navy Seabees Veteran, Potsdam
PHIL JACKSON, Navy Veteran, Elizabethtown
ROB JEWETT, Army Veteran, Potsdam
JOHN LANCASTER, Marine Veteran, Potsdam
PAT LUPPENS, Navy ETCS, Potsdam
FORREST STUDEBAKER, Navy Veteran, Plattsburgh
MICHELLE TOLOSKY, Air Force Veteran, Chazy
NEWMAN TRYON, Air Force Veteran, Elizabethtown
RONALD VAN DEUSEN, Navy, Clayton
