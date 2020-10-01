TO THE EDITOR: In Essex County we are living through a tragic and deadly situation as COVID-19 infiltrated the Essex Center nursing home, formerly named Horace Nye Nursing Home.
This facility was county-owned and run until 2014. It was highly regarded. I visited the facility prior to its sale, with my granddaughter’s preschool class for Halloween festivities with the residents. I found it to be pleasant, clean and friendly.
In 2012, the Essex County Board of Supervisors stated they were losing $2 million per year maintaining Horace Nye and voted to sell it to a for-profit business for $4 million, completing the sale in 2014.
A few years after the sale my husband and I toured the facility looking for a nursing home for his mother. We were disturbed by the lack of social activities for residents as well as the smell of urine and feces. We noted a log documenting multiple code infractions. We would never put our loved one in the Essex Center.
The bottom line here is that for-profit businesses look at only one thing, the bottom line, not how people are impacted.
I am genuinely concerned about the coming election and Ms. Stefanik’s position to privatize Medicare and Social Security. Ms. Stefanik voted in 2015, 2017 and 2018 for market-based healthcare, meaning privatize Medicare. She has voted multiple times to cut billions from Medicare funding and go to a voucher system.
Who benefits from this? Not the Medicare recipients, any more than the Essex Center residents benefited from privatization. The only benefit goes to Ms. Stefanik’s big donors, insurance and pharmaceutical companies.
We cannot undo the damage that privatization of the Essex Center had on our elderly residents. We can however learn from it and not allow Ms. Stefanik to do similar damage to Medicare and Social Security to benefit corporate donors.
NINA MATTEAU
Westport
TO THE EDITOR: We are about to hold the most important election ever, in the history of the United States.
Donald Trump has taken an America that was declining politically and spiritually into one that is the envy of some in the world. While acknowledging that his tweets and rhetoric are at times reprehensible, one cannot deny his numerous accomplishments under his bold and resolute leadership. His economic policies of deregulation, decreased taxation, equitable trade deals, have spurred economic growth beyond one’s greatest expectations. The stock market, fueling our 401Ks, along with job growth, have reached historic highs.
President Trump may have had an illustrious past, but he has matured into a man who is helping to restore moral and spiritual values in a country festering in moral decline. He upholds the sanctity of life. His policies reflect the value he places on all life: improving veterans’ benefits and giving them choice, supplying our military with state-of-the-art warfare equipment, subsidizing Black colleges, providing school choice to underserved children, and negotiating an unprecedented Middle East peace agreement.
Donald Trump is draining the swamp. He has also stood up to nations who have previously been allowed to advantage themselves at the expense of America.
Be a savvy shopper of the truth. Tune into FOX News and CNN to see the widely disparate newscasts and decide for yourself. There is true journalism and there unfortunately, is highly edited and contextualized news and opinion.
One’s vote should be based on results, not personal preferences. Voting for former VP Biden because one dislikes President Trump is reckless and irresponsible.
We do not need or want a socialist/Marxist form of government.
My vote on Nov. 3 goes to President Trump, the only candidate who can “Make America Great Again.”
LARRY LACLAIR
Churubusco
TO THE EDITOR: I walked out this morning to discover that my yard signs on my property showing my support for Biden/Harris and Tedra Cobb had been stolen in the night.
They were stolen by someone who blatantly ignored my freedom of speech. I view this as a symptom of the toxic atmosphere of division and disrespect in our country that needs to change and one of the many reasons that I support these candidates.
The Adirondacks are my home and I have always shown respect for the diverse views of others. I deeply implore every voter to consider carefully the kind of country you want for your family, friends, neighbors, and yes, for strangers, who are your fellow Americans, as you cast your vote this year.
LOIS GLENN-KARP
Paradox
