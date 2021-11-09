TO THE EDITOR: I read with sadness the letter by Dr. Neil E. Duffy in the Nov. 2 Press Republican. Dr. Duffy has a doctorate in economics, not medicine or epidemiology. Neither does he have a doctorate in theology.
I don’t know about you, but if I have an issue wiath the plumbing in my home, I do not go to an electrician for advice, nor do I consult the Farmer’s Almanac to check the weather. We have all seen what harm a Bible-carrying former game show host did to this country with his expert evaluation of the dangers and severity of Covid-19, then run to Walter Reed to take every available remedy to stave off the effects of the disease.
The world has listened to many “experts” from the University of Youtube. It is time to listen to those who actually have won the right to be called doctor in the needed area of expertise.
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It concerns me that Dr. Neal Duffy signed his name this way when writing about the Covid vaccine. Dr. Duffy is a retired professor of economics and finance. He is not a medical doctor, but readers likely assume he is, and that he speaks with authority on medical matters.
I can also put doctor in front of my name. However, as I received my doctorate in English literature, I listen to medical scientists and epidemiologists to help me understand this disease and its effect on public health. The consensus from the medical community is clear: vaccines are not 100 percent effective, but they work remarkably well to keep us safe. Unvaccinated people are 32 times more likely to contract this disease.
Yes, a minority of Covid sufferers end up in hospitals and die, but enough do to overrun hospitals, which is a danger to all of us.
More than 700,000 Americans have died from Covid-19.
Fewer would have died if everyone had embraced vaccination from the start.
ELAINE OSTRY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: "Millionaires in the United States, Statistics and Facts," published by Statista Research Department, Sept. 14, 2021: the number of American households with assets of $1 million U.S. dollars or more has been steadily increasing in the over the last decade.
About 5.91 million individuals in the United States had financial assets worth at least $1 million U.S. dollars in 2019, which was an increase of 3.45 million in comparison to 2008. While the millionaire population has been growing throughout the economic recovery, the strongest growth has been at the very top of the wealth ladder.
"The strongest growth has been at the very top of the growth ladder." Reason: they have been the beneficiaries of the largest tax breaks.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: I am proud of all the work Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is doing to protect our country. Elise has always placed the North Country first.
There are many things that I agree with Congresswoman Stefanik on and I would like to highlight her steadfast and fierce work in reopening our northern U.S.-Canadian border. For months and months, goal posts were pushed back and promises left unfulfilled. But hey, the North Country has gotten used to Democrats’ empty promises.
Our northern border communities have lost so much because of Biden’s failure to act. Not only has our country missed out on hundreds of millions of dollars, but our mom and pop shops like the ones here in Clinton County have suffered tremendously. If it wasn’t for Elise reaching across the aisle and prioritizing this issue, I’m sure the northern border would still be closed today. Great work, Elise.
This country is headed in the wrong direction right now. One-party control in Washington is taking us down the same exact path New York Democrats have these last years. To my Republican friends: we must be more vocal and encourage our friends and family to register and get active. I think everyone can agree that gas prices are only getting higher, groceries are too expensive, and crime is up. It’s time to speak out.
BILL CREIGHTON
Plattsburgh
