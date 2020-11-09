TO THE EDITOR: So it's a great relief to see Congresswomen Stefanik re-elected. It will save me a lot of time and effort to just pick up where I left off in the Watertown Times.
So I am taking the liberty of buying her a mail in-copy of the Watertown Daily Times to her Washington, D.C. office so people who are there can try to know what is going on here.
Now I didn't ever hear if she took up Ms. Cobb on my throw-down to engage in bumper cars at the Magic Kingdom amusement park just north of Glens Falls, so she can save that for 2022.
WILLIAM KUNTZ III
Elizabethtown
