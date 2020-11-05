TO THE EDITOR: The coronavirus pandemic has thrown many families into unforeseen tragedy and hardship.
The Free Baby Essentials Events headed by United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. in Elizabethtown, Lake Placid, Ticonderoga, and Moriah sought out to serve families with young children and babies in Essex County who are struggling. In the two Saturdays the events took place, Oct. 3 and Sept. 26, there was an impressive collaboration between area agencies to provide service and relief to these families.
To provide relief to more families in our region, agencies are coordinating an additional event in Keeseville from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 7. The event will take place at St. John the Baptist Parish located on 1804 Main St. For the safety of those attending, staff asks that attendees remain in their vehicles until approached by a volunteer.
The organizations involved in the planning and execution of the five events include:
United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc., Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance (Adirondack Foundation), Adirondack Community Action Programs, Adirondack Health Institute, Behavioral Health Services North Inc., Bouquet Valley Central School, Catholic Charities, Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country, Children’s Development Group, Essex County Department of Social Services Women, Infants, and Children Program, Essex County Health Department, Essex County Mental Health Services, Essex County Public Transportation, Families First in Essex County, Fidelis Care, Lake Placid Central School, Literacy Volunteers, Mental Health Association in Essex County, Moriah Central School, Mountain Lake Services, Pregnancy Resource Center of Addison County (Vt.), St. John the Baptist Parish, Ticonderoga Central School, and Zonta Club of the Adirondacks.
Approximately 200 children and 170 adults were served at the first four events because of the diligent and charitable efforts of the above organizations. We would also like to send a tremendous thank you to the volunteers who made the event possible.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to send tragedy through our area, it is important to remember that we have an ability to do something for our neighbors. It is important to give, volunteer, and donate wherever possible. There are many ways to give to the community through United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc., including donating online, mailing a check, or contacting the office at (518)-563-0028.
Thank you to those who continue to serve the community and improve the lives of those in need.
KATHY SNOW
Director of Development
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Having recently begun its new campaign to sustain 16mm celluloid exhibition in the digital age, the (suspended) Newman Center Film Series-on-Indefinite Tour is heading across town.
Following an inaugural Halloween-night success at City Well downtown, starring two Dracula classics for the price of one, our next stop will be the spacious dining/entertainment room in Meron’s Restaurant, 110 Bailey Ave. (corner of Bailey and Beekman across from the Methodist Church) in Plattsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 14.
So what’s on the marquee? 2021 will mark the 80th birthday of what some cine-historians consider the greatest movie ever made, “Citizen Kane,” and I’ve been thinking, why not celebrate it a year early? With 2020 shaping up, or rather down, to be arguably the worst year on historical record, we’ll all be retrospectively grabbing at straws to recall any point of positivity about it.
Longtime public servant to a fault, I figured if there’s anything I personally could do to help illuminate the darkness in question, my forthcoming humble gesture on behalf of the celebrated, soon-to-be octagenarian would fit the bill.
“Seriously, that gawdawful 2020 had practically nothing going for it,” folks will be saying come Jan. 1. “But at least Andy MacDougall bumped forward his 80th-birthday party for ‘Citizen Kane,’ so things could’ve been even worse.”
Aw, shucks, I’m blushing already. Again, that’s Saturday, Nov. 14 at Meron’s. Showtime 7 p.m. Open to all free of charge, with donations welcome. Please note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event can accommodate a maximum of 30 guests.
ANDY MACDOUGALL
Plattsburgh
