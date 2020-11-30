TO THE EDITOR: Ms. Stefanik criticized Governor Cuomo for his plans to spend Thanksgiving with three other family members who would travel to the Governor's Mansion in Albany.
Where is her criticism for Mr. Trump, who plans to have large parties at the White House for the Christmas season? According to the press, verbally the White House has indicated that masks will be required, but on the written invitations that the press has seen, mandatory mask wearing is not notated.
Mr. Cuomo was a voice of reason and calm at the height of the pandemic this spring. I have friends from all over the country who tuned in to watch Governor Cuomo daily. Mr. Trump purposely downplayed the seriousness of the virus and did not assist the various states in handling the pandemic at its worst. Now he will have parties without protections in place in the White House, where the virus has been circulating among staff in recent months.
Which situation is more harmful to those attending? A Thanksgiving dinner of four family members or a party of unrelated people that could approach 100 attendees?
Ms. Stefanik, there is an expression about glass houses. Be careful what you choose to criticize.
BARBARA DWYER
Keene
TO THE EDITOR: I write this on a rainy Thanksgiving Day.
I am extremely grateful to the voters in Ward 2 who returned me to the Plattsburgh City Council.
I campaigned on a platform of lower taxes and increased development. I listened to voters carefully. Some voters live comfortably. An equal number of voters struggle to pay the mortgage, tax, medicine and food bills. Things go okay until their taxes go up. This means they can buy fewer necessary items each month. Their standard of living decreases.
Finally, these residents decide Plattsburgh is no longer affordable, and they move away.
Few people say out loud, "I can't pay my taxes." Those in financial distress don't talk about it. This is America, where we're all stubbornly independent and are supposed to pull ourselves up by the bootstraps. People who can’t afford to live here simply move to greener pastures.
If Plattsburgh is to survive, we must do two crucial things: lower taxes and increase development.
Luckily, these two objectives go hand in hand. If we lower taxes, we will attract development. Many readers may not know that the City of Plattsburgh has the highest tax rate in northern New York, which suggests we are not running our city as efficiently as possible.
The cities of Watertown and Glens Falls enjoy much lower tax rates, for example. It is my hope that the City Council and the incoming mayor will realize that low taxes benefit everyone and will act accordingly.
I encourage all residents to speak up about taxes. Are you satisfied paying more each year? Come to the City Council and talk about it. Councilors can be reached by email, phone and Zoom meetings each week in which the public is invited to attend and comment.
Check the city’s website for details: www.cityofplattsburgh.com.
MIKE KELLY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Wake up Americans. All you who voted for Donald Trump have been snookered and fooled by his lies; yes, he lies every time he opens his mouth.
He lied about being a smart businessman, when in fact he failed in all of his business ventures, losing hundreds of millions of dollars he inherited from his father. He is in debt up to his ears; he lied about the virus "just floating away"; he called me and all the other veterans, losers.
The fact is that you are the losers. He conned you, yes ,he conned you. It 's about time you realized it: Trump and Fox News have lied to you every day,
Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Steve Doucy and the rest have been feeding you misinformation and lies every day and you have fallen, hook, line and sinker for those lies. Now Trump is trying to convince you that he won the election.
Get real, he lost. The lack of federal leadership has caused thousands of Americans to lose their lives because Trump lied. He had no plan to fight the virus, he surrounded himself with incompetent people, and when anyone tried to tell him the truth, he fired them.
Thousands of Americans should have been saved if we had someone in the White House who really cared about Americans. Donald Trump does not care. Remember that. He does not care about you or any other Americans; he only cares about himself.
Remember this at 12:01 p.m., Jan. 20, 2021. Donald Trump will be spending all of his time with lawyers trying to keep him out of jail.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
