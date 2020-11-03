TO THE EDITOR: A blessing in 2020; on Oct. 29, a senior member of my family went hunting and didn't come home after 14 plus hours in the woods in 30 degree weather.
He used his head and stayed with the four wheeler for warmth, after getting hung up on a rock and not knowing where he was.
This letter is to say we were thinking that we'd never see him again; what a more rotten end to 2020. The tears and prayers flowed. When notified our family and friends, all came to help, but our men and women in blue are our true heroes, with reaction time and diligence they found him as morning came, safe and sound. They worked together, and with family and friends the outcome was heartwarming and thankful.
Our amazing EMTs finished what needed to be done and all is well.
Every person who helped, and you know who you are, thank you and bless you all. Our community of men and women who do this day in and day out are real heroes, and with all these bad feelings in the United States toward these men and women I feel grateful that when we needed them they were there.
We have a lot that needs to be done, but if you find yourself with a problem we will always need these calm, caring people to help. Special thanks to those helped us in our time of need,
ETHEL TROMBLEY
Ellenburg Depot
TO THE EDITOR: By the time this letter is published, the presidential election will be over and all of us will be faced with the task of how to become one America again.
Can we manage it? I don't know. But if we cannot, the consequences will be severe.
A nation divided against itself cannot stand, to paraphrase a young Lincoln on his acceptance of the Republican nomination for senator. A civil war decided that outcome and we have yet to heal all the scars it generated.
Trump has magnified our differences but he is not solely responsible for our present divisiveness. No president can decide for us the road that lies ahead. Will that road lead to a more pluralistic society where differences are tolerated, even celebrated? Or, will the road lead to factionalism, where racial and ethnic identities hold sway as the founding father, James Madison feared? Where e-pluribus-unum is remembered as a quaint but outdated notion?
One thing seems certain. Our politicians cannot save us from ourselves. To do that politics will have to be transcended in favor of a belief in our common humanity.
COVID-19 and an ever-present, ever pressing planetary crisis may serve as unwelcome but necessary incentives. the work that lies ahead will not be easy, but then again, no one is promised an easy life, and we have not lost our ability to collaborate.
PHILIP MEAD
Chazy
