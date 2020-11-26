TO THE EDITOR: Like you, I do not like to be lumped together in a group with a random label slapped on it by someone in the media, or by anyone for that matter, who then explains to others what I believe and predicts how I will act.
Like you, I voted, and like you, I am really happy that I can. Like you, I would like to trust the system.
Like you, I feel strongly about guns and immigrants and climate change and covid, recognizing that our responses to these things may be really, really different.
Like you, I live in this wonderful North Country region, in this state, in this country, yet, like you, I sometimes I feel as if we are on different planets.
I do not want to make you angry or suspicious or sad. I am not part of any conspiracy. I am just me, really wondering how I can learn to understand your ways of seeing the world.
And wondering if you are wondering how you can understand mine.
There are no devils here, just neighbors.
KATHARINE PRESTON
Essex
TO THE EDITOR: For the first time in our country, November is Family Court Awareness Month.
Domestic violence is a huge problem in our society. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
We are told to leave abusive situations and that there are resources to help us. That is to a certain extent true. When we do leave, we unknowingly are walking straight into a new avenue of abuse: post separation abuse and the Family Court system.
We need to be talking about the fact that high conflict, toxic people use the Family Court system as a platform to further their reign of abuse. Not only do we need to be talking about it, we need to do something about it. It starts with awareness.
When allegations of abuse, emotional, psychological, sexual, physical, etc., are raised, we need to stop and listen. We need trained professionals to lean in and assess abuse accusations. Unfortunately, family court judges need very little, if any, training on domestic violence. This is one thing that need to change; this is unacceptable.
It is important for our counties (Clinton, Franklin and Essex) to raise awareness on these issues. When the family court system is failing our most vulnerable members of society, it fails all of us. This is not only a family court problem; this affects the main core of our community.
And let's be honest, the Family Court system in our area is in dire need of a wake up call. Let's speak up and do what is right.
ANNIE ROCHON
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: I want to express my complete support of the Prime project for downtown Plattsburgh.
This project will provide a critical shot in the arm for our city and our region. Perhaps as importantly, it's the result of considerable compromise on the part of Prime and the city resulting in a terrific project for our area. Prime is willing to invest $20 plus million in our downtown, an investment we need, and the benefits of which are numerous.
That $20,000,000 plus investment will create momentum. Momentum that will benefit the people and the businesses of Plattsburgh. Let's put downtown on the map. Let's partner with Prime to get there. The governor created the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) because of the proven positive effects of investing in downtowns around New York.
More young professionals, empty nesters, families, etc. living and contributing in our downtown will create a greater sense of community and vitality. There are considerable financial benefits as well. Currently the city earns zero tax dollars from the municipal lot. Prime will pay property taxes of $15,000 plus a year during construction.
Upon occupancy, around year three or four, Prime will pay over $110,000 a year in taxes and those payments will ramp up to roughly $500,000 when the tax incentive expires, based on current tax projections.
Parking has been a prime sticking point (wink) for those who oppose this project. The city built a new parking lot plus many additional spaces, and Prime has offered the use of all 92 parking spots in the southern portion of the property. Compromise is working.
Is the Prime project perfect? No.
Is it an exciting opportunity that will lift up our downtown and create more and more options for Plattsburgh in the future? Absolutely.
KIM MANION
Owner, 31 Durkee Street
Clinton County Planning Board Member
Plattsburgh
