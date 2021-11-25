TO THE EDITOR: Several years ago, Elise Stefanik was rightfully upset during her re-election campaign when an opponent referred to her as "Elsie the Cow."
It was tasteless then, and it is tasteless now. And she was right to call him out on it, and the voters were right and proper to reject him for it.
So you would think that she would show some empathy with the victims of Representative Paul Gosar's totally tasteless video and vote for censure, having been the victim of and having called out the person who allowed his campaign to a use derogatory phrase on her.
But she did not. She seems to believe that if the victim is not to her liking then all is fair, even if by comparison the offense is many times greater that the one that was directed at her. I believe that we can do better than this. It long ago stopped being about issues with Stefanik and became an issue of character.
She demonstrated that again with her vote against the censure.
THOMAS LABOMBARD
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: So I pull into an (oil change shop) with the company car, which has a 4.6 quart oil capacity.
They insert the oil extraction tube and begin removing the oil. When it finished I happened to look at the container holding the old oil and the calibrated jug showed two quarts in it.
When I questioned the employee, they stated that the 2020 Subaru I drive must be burning oil. I went on to say that I was just there 29 days ago for an oil change and I doubted I burned over two quarts in a car a year old.
I asked them to pull the oil plug, and we watched just over two quarts of old oil run out. Word of caution, pay attention when you get your oil changed there. If your oil is not entirely extracted then all you're paying for is new oil added to old oil.
For $89, I certainly expect more. You should too. Know your capacity and watch how much oil is removed, and don't be afraid to question it.
DAVE CONWAY
Dannemora
TO THE EDITOR: You can be thankful with a nickel or a dime. Yes we are grateful to God Almighty for instilling in America's men and women the desire to serve and sacrifice.
If you truly know that you know this then go to your nearest cemetery and pay your sincerest thanks by giving the family of the deceased the joy of knowing someone visited and showed respect to their tombstone.
Here is our military tradition: place a penny on the stone to let them know a grateful citizen stop to read the name. Place a nickel if you trained with the deceased; a dime if you deployed and fought with the man of woman; and a quarter if you were there with them the day they were KIA.
You will enjoy your family gathering because you acknowledged the 1 percent of America's finest who are protecting the other 99 percent and some sacrificed their life, to which you place a penny on the stone.
CHAPLAIN THOMAS AZAR
USAF, Ret.
Dannamora
