TO THE EDITOR: The Friends of Lyon Mountain Mining and Railroad Museum would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Mr. Richard Soper of the former Champlain Valley Transportation Museum for his help in donating a small-gauge engine and ore cars used in the Republic Steel mining operation in Mineville.
His time was donated and he was always available. He wanted as much of the Champlain Transportation Museum preserved. Museums hold our history and our heritage.
We’d also like to thank Dale La Bombard and Tom Ryan from the Babbie Rural and Farm Museum for helping with the truck and trailer used to transport the engine, one museum helping another.
A special thank you to Luck Brothers, Chris Luck with his crew Richard Le Clerc and Joe Girardi, whose expertise was pivotal in the use of the heavy equipment needed. The equipment and the men were donated at no cost and to Pat Verrillo from Tony’s Mobile Marine Repair and Storage, who donated the shrink-wrap and time to protect the train for the winter. These men are community-oriented, which speaks much for their character.
Countless hours were spent coordinating, people, days, times and equipment, with the help of museum members, Joe Kourofsky, Harold Derr, Bill LaDuke, Bill Kelting and Allen Kourofsky. When the train arrived in Lyon Mountain, volunteers were there to help.
It was truly a community effort. The concept of community built America. Without community, we are alone. Museums are valuable. Please support them not only monetarily, but just as importantly, with your time. Museums can’t survive without volunteers.
The Friends of Lyon Mountain Mining and Railroad Museum
MARGARET KOUROFSKY
Lyon Mountain
TO THE EDITOR: Representative Elise Stefanik's recent call for defunding and elimination of non-profit status for National Public Radio for admitted mistakes by a retired affiliate station host is another partisan bluster.
You continue to beat the divisive drum of partisan politics when you perceive a self-serving benefit. There are cliches that come to mind by your bluster, “don’t throw the baby out with the bath water” seem most appropriate here.
Unfortunately, as you typically do, there is no mention that North Country Public Radio fully accepts that a mistake was made. They have taken proactive steps to address the problem and the author of the email says, “I’ve been pretty focused on how dumb and damaging my mistake was, to tell you the truth.” I know it is foreign concept to you and your partisan cronies but admitting mistakes and then altering policies to address them is the right thing to do.
Where was your ire when the former Trump administration’s senior officials were identified by an OSC report to have violated the Hatch Act at least 15 times by 13 individuals? We are still waiting, wait that wouldn’t help you politically.
Someday we may go back to healthy debate from both sides, then compromise to get things done, but I am not holding my breath. Anyone that takes that road seems to be maligned; sad.
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
