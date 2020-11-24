TO THE EDITOR: After reading the Press-Republican article about the Common Council meeting of Nov. 12 in the weekend edition of Nov. 14 and 15, I was shocked to see how Councilor Kelly spoke in public to longtime City Chamberlain Richard Marks.
I quote Councilor Kelly: “I want to make one thing perfectly clear to you, for today, tomorrow and for posterity, you work for us. We employ you. You will do what you are directed to do by this council. I think we appreciate your input greatly, but we’re your boss. Are you understanding that? Do you understand that concept?”
Maybe Mr. Kelly should be reminded that he works for the residents of Plattsburgh. Not everything should be talked about in private meetings because he thinks that. His power speak was derived from a whopping 14 vote win a few days before. Did anyone ever hear of humility in victory?
Mr. Marks knows who he works for. He deserves to be treated with respect. That’s not the new politics. One can say whatever they want about anyone else, but are sensitive and defensive if contradicted.
Mr. Marks’ fiduciary responsibility as chamberlain require him to lay out the facts, whether Mr. Kelly agrees or not. Those facts should be available to not just the council, but also to the taxpayers. Mr. Marks is guided by the New York State Comptroller’s rules on post-employment benefits. Every budgeting entity in the state must follow those burdensome rules.
What kind of leader doesn’t encourage staff to challenge the process or doesn’t empower them? A good leader models the way.
I know the difference between good and bad governance. Good governance isn’t the mayor and some council members consistently meeting privately, nor is it treating employees disrespectfully.
What happens in city government affects all the county.
JAY LEPAGE
Peru
