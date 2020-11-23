TO THE EDITOR: It appears that Donald J. Trump is bunkering down in the White House after losing his run for a second term as president.
How ironic, another world leader that bunkered down before leaving office was Adolf Hitler in 1945. As I recall, that didn’t work out very well for Hitler.
Perhaps Trump should heed this lesson of history. Oh, I forgot. He doesn’t read too much, does he? Well I guess we’re left with just his tweets.
It is time for him to concede the election and leave the office with some dignity.
That is what the presidents of the United States have done for over 224 years in American History.
KEVIN MULLIGAN
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: I believe President Trump is desperately fighting the legitimate 2020 presidential election results in the United States of America in order to stay out of jail upon his release from the White House.
Sad, very sad.
BEVERLY REUTER
Highland Beach, Fla.
TO THE EDITOR: As the waste of flesh in the White House continues to flail around post election, Joe Biden has gone from the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force on Climate Change, which included AOC and 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2035, to an evasion of climate science in the final debate to transition from the oil industry to transition from federal oil subsidies to halting fracking only on federal land, which is roughly 12 percent of all U.S. fracking.
A CBS poll in August found that 52 percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania opposed fracking, and an earlier poll found 48 percent of registered voter support a ban on fracking. There is no time for backsliding since there is only about a decade left to act to prevent climate catastrophe. Just ask a scientist instead of tossing backsliding messages to corporate media pundits about fossil fuels or continuing the U.S.-imposed Cold War or the corrosive U.S.-style of capitalism or opposing single-payer healthcare.
Joe's feet need to be kept to the fire for these and other reasons if we are to have any chance at a livable future with equity and true justice as Bryan Stevenson would recognize.
RICHARD DENEALE
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Just my opinion, but I am really dissatisfied with the elected DNC officials that let common tax dodging welfare get away with whatever they want and use the coronavirus as a supporting tool to live freely off the taxpayers' money.
JOHN BUMP
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Lies, lies, and more Lies.
There is a saying is that if you tell a lie often enough it almost sounds true.
But it is still not true. It is still a lie.
The shenanigans of the Trump administration that somehow there was a vast and centralized conspiracy to deny him the presidency is without facts.
There is no, zero, evidence that there was voter fraud, that votes for Trump were lost, and that there was inadequate supervision of the voting process is flat out incorrect.
The texts coming from the Whitehouse and Trump's enablers would have you believe otherwise.
Do not fall for it.
This election was fair and Mr. Biden won the presidency by more than 5.8 million votes.
Let’s accept this and move on to a new administration.
For the sake of our country, let us move forward.
RAYMOND JOHNSON
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Open letter to Representative Elise Stefanik?
This just in, the president’s legal team now alleges that members of Congress have paid to win their elected posts. Are you one of them? Are the 32 women you are so proudly acknowledging included in the president’s rouge gallery of vote buyers? Probably need to question the Senate majority leadership as well; did they win legitimately?
We are 18 days past election day, and you have repeatedly said the president has the right to challenge the results, okay. Since that time, he and his team have lost over 30 times and withdrawn several legal challenges as well, and by the way, won none. Now he is trying to have legal votes overturned by calling upon Republican state legislators to ignore the will of all their constituents. If successful, doesn’t that impact down ballot races as well?
The laser focus of the challenges also seem sharply focused on areas with a predominately minority population; is this racist? By your silence and encouragement, are you are racist?
When are you allowed to jump off the sinking ship that is captained by the loser of the presidential election and do the right thing? The president’s modus operandi is to attack anyone that shows a modicum of truth; are you afraid of this? This is hurting our democracy and puts into question all elected officials' legitimacy. Your encouragement of this ridiculousness is sad and bordering on un-American. If you want a dictatorship, there are plenty of countries available to relocate to.
Please do the right thing and acknowledge that all the legal challenges have failed miserably and it is time to move on. Remember, because it appears you forgot you represent all your constituents, not just the radical right.
A not so radical Democrat.
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
