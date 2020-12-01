TO THE EDITOR: Your readers deserve to know what Sen. Gillibrand’s letter portends for the American public if the Biden Administration adopts the scheme outlined in the senator’s page 1 article in your paper (Nov. 25).
On its face the article announces that the administration is planning to distribute a new vaccine to counter the COVID-19 disease. However, in the article the senator estimates the cost at $40 billion, when public health departments nationwide no doubt have the skills to vaccinate people at the rate of thousands or tens of thousands each day, and I daresay more than that.
However, the meat and potatoes, the nuts and bolts and the evil lies in the implementation of the senator’s plan. The plan calls for the creation of a new “Health and Resilience Force” to deal with vaccination issues, but also “creates community-based jobs and service opportunities to spur our economy, and addresses the alarming racial and ethnic health disparities exacerbated by the pandemic.”
What the senator is proposing is nothing if not a new agency or subdivision of CDC, an entity that I believe has already demonstrated its ineptitude at every turn. The senator’s plan lays out not only the racial evils to be eliminated, but calls for the creation of infrastructure under control of the new agency, thus guaranteeing its continued existence long after everyone is vaccinated and after the pandemic is in the rear view mirror.
It’s a spending scheme and its worse than most as it creates another agency with an insatiable appetite for money and a czar to oversee it.
We should, without delay, tell Sen. Gillibrand no thanks. Government is the problem and not the solution. Bigger government creates bigger problems requiring bigger solutions.
If you want to give the senator some part-time people to vaccinate/educate by all means do so, but retain the right to pull the plug when that job is done.
JAMES DAWSON
Elizabethtown
TO THE EDITOR: Joe Biden was voted six times to the Senate, twice as vice president, now for president. He will need a staff of bright young male and female advisors if he wants to have a successful term the next four years.
Joe has got charm, a big smile, and absolutely no phony airs. What a treat.
When Joe is having a conversation with you, often with his hand holding your upper arm, his eyes are only on you; and if you are speaking, there are no interruptions. He’ll respond when you finish.
Joe had selected Kamala Harris to be his vice president. She is smart and a pleasant speaker.
You ask, “but what about their politics?” I am 91 years old and I am tired of listening to a self-centered blowhard. I voted for Mr. Biden before and I am looking forward to his presidency after four years of walking the desert.
Female president after four years?
JOSEPH WATERHOUSE
Plattsburgh
