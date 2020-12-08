TO THE EDITOR: The Dec. 3 article on the tentative 2021 Clinton County budget indicates a lean and thought out process. It mentions an increase in funding for the country airport of $344k.
I recently took time to review the budget. This increase should be taken in light of the general fund actually having to pay $3.23 million to support 2021 airport requirements. In 2012, it was $1.4 million, 2019, $2.267 million, and 2020, $2.918 million. Notwithstanding all the buildups and improvements undertaken to provide revenue, the taxpayer apparently has an increasing cost burden. This fact is regardless of the coronavirus and loss of Canadian customers.
Also, the passenger terminal expansion initial county cost of $54.93 million, which was to be paid down by enplanement ticket fees and parking fees, has a 2021 balance due of $33.675 million.
The budget is extremely detailed but many cited items are coded so a layperson is unable to grasp all details. Perhaps adding a “Definitions” page would help those of us interested in knowing exactly how our money is being spent. For example, the costs versus revenue from the Air Cargo Handling Facility, the General Aviation federal inspection facility, passenger terminal Customs Facility, Tailwinds Restaurant, and more.
The airport is doing fairly well with tax subsidized basic Essential Air Service and ultra low cost niche air carriers. But at the end of the day, we must remember that the Plattsburgh International Airport has to compete with many other area airports for air cargo and passengers. Further, it is at the end of a spoke in the airline hub-and-spoke marketplace.
Hopefully, future spending, buildups, and operating costs are tempered to be economically compatible with this market reality. After all, it is our taxpayer money and we should demand sound decisions.
GEOFFREY BARKER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik continues to support Donald Trump’s embarrassing attempt to subvert American democracy.
In doing so, she displays her contempt for democracy, the American people, and our Founding Fathers. Contrary to her stated opinion, this was not a close election. Joe Biden won by over 6 million votes and 74 Electoral College votes.
Ongoing legal challenges supported by Stefanik are nothing more than attempt to steal the election. Her rationale for continuing to support Trump’s challenges to an election that was decided weeks ago demonstrates that her driving political and moral forces are to not make Donald Trump mad at her.
It is well past time for Ms. Stefanik to openly acknowledge the truth; I am sure that she already has in private and move on to the support the Constitution and her constituents.
JOEL WOLKOWICZ
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Ms. Stefanik may be silent about Trump's loss, but she is not silent when slinging mud at Governor Cuomo.
Let me point out that Governor Cuomo had to make some very difficult and critical decisions during these hard times.
He was in his office working and trying to save lives. Conversely, her mentor, Mr. Trump, was out on the golf course, totally indifferent to the fact that millions were losing their lives due, partly, to his lack of action.
Her next gambit will be to try to take credit, wrongfully, for Governor Cuomo's refusal of a raise. That refusal had nothing to with any action on her part.
Ms. Stefanik, it's time to stop your constant mud-slinging and become a leader. You need some basic lessons in common courtesy, respect for others, how to compromise, truth and tolerance.
The adjective for republican is "favoring or in accord with the nature of a republic." Learning that might be a good place to start.
It is my hope, and, I'm sure, the hope of many, that we can become a united nation again, not just a mob of politicians climbing their way up the political ladder.
CAROL DECOSSE
Peru
