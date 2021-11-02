TO THE EDITOR: (Congresswoman) Elise Stefanik is right about how Cuomo needs to be penalized, but she shouldn't stick her nose in about it.
Look what Trump has done, with all the crime he has committed, and she hasn't said a bad word. About all she has done was suck up to him. That's how she got the position she has.
WAYNE LAPIER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Plattsburgh, who ruined Halloween?
When I was a child Halloween was a great time, no matter the weather, no matter what. We made our costumes many years, used our own pillow cases, carried our UNICEF boxes because we learned about helping children like us in poor countries.
Somebody has ruined it; it did not just go away on its own. Was it the stores who started giving candy? Was this another ploy to get you into their stores with your parents? Was it the children, is it that they don’t like candy anymore ? Could it be the new phones and iPads that keep them away?
Or could it be those pesky politicians who for whatever reason have this need to be in control, and when they feel they know what’s best, we’ll you know what happens? Every year I see less and less children at the door; when I think about it, it makes me sad. Can we get our holiday back, please?
DEAN MILLER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Both the governor and the president should reconsider their position on vaccines. It is not a selfish desire for freedom, at the expense of the greater good, that causes 155 million Americans to refuse it. The fact is that none of the vaccines claim to prevent infection or transmission. Most individuals have submitted due to some combination of misinformation and coercion, and among the arsenal of coercive tactics, the greatest has been the attempt to induce fear.
At a church setting, the governor invoked one's Christian duty to save and protect others. Considering that New York allows almost no religious exemptions, that was a very low blow. It's okay to tell New Yorkers to supposedly follow their religion to get a vaccine, but not okay to cite religious conviction in order to not get a vaccine?
This is where the governor went wrong, because if you're going to cite the Bible, then you should allow others to do the same. Psalm 91 states that no plague shall overtake us; Psalm 139 says that we are fearfully and wonderfully made; Colossians 2 says not to become enslaved by the worthless deceit of human wisdom; and 2 Timothy 1 says God does not give us a spirit of fear.
The Bible says to have the fear of God, not viruses. There are rational fears, but a virus with a 99.7 percent rate of recovery for anyone under age 70? For which there are multiple therapeutics available for early treatment? No government should have the authority to force, or even coerce, someone to accept a gene-altering treatment that, in my opinion, is not safe, effective, or necessary.
And the constant messaging of fear falls on deaf ears to those engaged in the free exercise of their religion, a right guaranteed by the Constitution.
DR. NEAL E. DUFFY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Perhaps the covid panic is subsiding. The government (Deep State) will soon need another catastrophe to keep the people in fear. Covid is real and the perfect vehicle to expand government power. Maybe another virus mutation will suffice for now. I bet they go back to their old stand by: global warming.
Over three years ago, a downstate member of the congress said we only have 12 years left. The oceans haven't risen much in three years, but who are we to ignore a member of congress.
The government needs the people in a constant state of fear so they will accept a new order of lower standards of living, higher taxes, i.e., government control of every aspect of existence. We are already well on the way to their intended agenda. With unbridled government spending the dollar's value is being reduced, as inflation steals what money the people do have. Shouldn't be a worry because a Bernie Sanders type of Marxist utopia is just around the corner.
A carbon tax can take gas to $4, $5 or $6 a gallon. The problem with using global warming is that it is not reliable. Nature cannot be manipulated like a man-made virus. There are already whispers of a global cooling starting and it is too late to blame it on Donald Trump.
Keep tuned in to media outlets, they will be certain to promote any catastrophe the progressives decide to use. It may be another mutation of this virus, a new virus , a war, reaction to global warming/cooling, etc.; too early to tell.
DALE FRENCH
Crown Point
