TO THE EDITOR: Reminders of how different Thanksgiving 2020 will be from its predecessors are everywhere, in everything from “cautiously optimistic” Macy’s Parade promos to Paula Deen-esque modified dinner-preparation tips.
Not to be outdone, my own contribution to the fray will be to host my first Thanksgiving weekend film screening in a public venue. Never in the four decades-plus since I began doing this have I ever bordered on Turkey Day with a community showing.
Currently known as The Newman Center Film Series-on-Indefinite Tour, my longtime, now solitary, effort to sustain celluloid-projection in the regional arts ‘n’ culture scene is indeed nomadic lately, with recent stops at City Well in downtown Plattsburgh and then Meron’s Restaurant on the north end of town.
Next will be the Adirondack Room of the local Holiday Inn just off I-87 on Saturday, Nov. 28 to screen the 1946 Orson Welles classic “Tomorrow Is Forever,” in which he plays a presumed-dead WWI soldier returning home to find that his wife (Claudette Colbert) has remarried. It’s the quintessential tear-jerking romantic drama of its decade, and what more ideal way to mark the discombobulated state of T-Day 2020 than with an all-time classic weepie? Moreover, it'll be a consolation gig for anyone who missed our gala 16mm screening of ”Citizen Kane" at Meron’s.
Showtime 7 p.m. Free, with donations welcome and free refreshments. COVID-19 restrictions apply, per the Adirondack Room’s maximum occupancy of 35 attendees under current circumstances.
ANDY MACDOUGALL
Plattsburgh
