TO THE EDITOR: We write to express our gratitude to the City of Plattsburgh Common Council for voting to continue funding for Phase 2 of the Saranac River Trail (SRT).
The decision to go forward with construction of the long-planned bridges across the river is smart policy that will be a boon to our area for decades to come.
Not only will the community gain a healthy addition to a wildly popular recreational resource, the city will benefit from increased walkability for its workers, shoppers and business owners and a gorgeous alternative to driving downtown. Real estate values for residential properties along the trail will continue to increase, and the expanded SRT will provide the kinds of amenities that will attract new companies and new residents to our area.
The vote for the expansion of the trail is an example of how a mature, forward-thinking community can act responsibly even in the face of crisis. By building this crucial Phase 2, the city brings the SRT to within striking distance of its planned terminus at Lake Champlain, positions the trail for future expansion into the Adirondack Park, and provides a vital link in New York’s 750-mile, multi-use Empire State Trail.
We applaud the Common Council for reconsidering its earlier vote, and ensuring that millions of dollars in government grants, years of design and engineering work, and countless volunteer hours will not be squandered, but will instead create a valuable legacy for the city and the region.
With Phase 2 of the Saranac River Trail, the City of Plattsburgh is not merely creating scenic paths along our lovely river, it is building bridges to the future.
JESSE FEILER
LUKE CYPHERS
SARA ROWDEN
SEAN DERMODY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Donald Trump is proving beyond any doubt, that he is what he is, a self-centered, selfish, ego maniac. There is no doubt that he does not care for our country or even the people who supported him.
He loves seeing his followers marching in the streets, carrying his banners ,but the fact really is, he only cares about himself, he uses those who voted for him as props, feeding his enormous ego. He, as Caesar did, fiddles as Americans die by the thousands each day. That does not enter his Twitter infected mind.
Remember one very important thing, the spineless Republican Party is complicit in every action that Trump has taken, every one.
He could not do what he has done without their complete support; they, the Republican Party, are to blame for everything that Donald Trump has gotten away with.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: I have spent nearly all my memorable life in the North Country, and I feel blessed to still call this region my home.
For me, it is not the mountains, the beautiful lake, or the nearly perfect proximity to adventure and big city lights. Our most valuable asset is our people. All of us, together.
We are the type of community that supports one another, even in the most grave, complicated, and difficult circumstances. Therefore, my wife and I made the choice to raise our family here.
The need to support our neighbors has never been greater. By contributing to the United Way – even with just a small payroll deduction or one-time gift – we can, collectively, as a community, ensure our neighbor, young and old, are fed, foster parents are trained and available, sanitation supplies are distributed, youth programs like the Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts continue, physical fitness and recreation programs grow, affordable housing is available, mental health services are supported, weatherization of homes can continue, and so much more.
The local team at our United Way of the Adirondack Region is truly invested in being a key resource for coordinating these meaningful services with agencies throughout our region.
If you have contributed to the 2021 United Way Campaign already, thank you. If you have not contributed but would like to learn more about how you or your business can support this year’s campaign, I urge you to call Kathy Snow at our local United Way, 518-563-0028, to learn more.
Rest assured, your dollars will be invested wisely to change lives right here in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties. Consider making an investment in our community’s most valuable asset.
RYAN LEE
Plattsburgh
