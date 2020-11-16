TO THE EDITOR: This is to publicly thank Assemblyman Billy Jones, Barrie Finnegan of North Country Honor Flight and Paige Potter, student teacher at Beekmantown, for the 18 student-prepared cards and letters forwarded to me in thanks for my veteran status.
Fifty-two years ago I was serving in Viet Nam, even wrote a book about it, and thanks were not much on offer then. I really appreciate the many efforts taken now thanking me for my service, often randomly downtown, especially for the Beekmantown school students who took the time and effort to prepare those cards/letters: Zachary Zeisloft, Ryder Whitney, Douglas Duncan, Willow Simpson, Wyatt Beshon, Bionca Desotell, Rebecca Hamilton, Aydan Martin, Braden Nephew, Bodin, Noelle, Biyce, Harper, Cole, Parker, Margo, and two others whose name were not included.
I note that somebody, maybe Mr. Jones, spent $2 each in postage to mail those cards and letters to me and other vets. That added up.
In return, I thank the citizens of this country for the privilege of living in it (I am Canadian) and, of course, my USAF retirement checks.
DAVE HORNELL
SMSGT USAF (Ret.)
West Chazy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.