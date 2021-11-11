TO THE EDITOR: I would like to comment on something positive that I saw the past week. Like many of us that live in the complexes on Margaret Street, I enjoy walking my dog on the bike path at the City Beach.
I have seen a real change there this past summer. It is my understanding that the maintenance of the beach has been given to the City of Plattsburgh Recreation Department by the mayor.
The daily dragging of the sand for refuse, pruning trees and brush on the path, and the timely removal of trash are a few examples. Removing the sand that blows in from the lake, allowing for safe walkways, is yet another example.
It is my understanding that the possibility of using the section of the beach that was once the city dump for trails and pathways is in the early stages. An environmental impact study is taking place, one of many steps needed to secure a grant for its use.
I don't know if the Plattsburgh City Beach will ever return to the levels of use it once did, but it is certainly moving in the right direction. The changes I have seen are the result of the progressive thinking that is now in place.
My thanks to the mayor for initiating these changes and the City Recreation Department for making them happen.
TOM LYNCH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I was recently in a 911 situation, non-COVID related, and I just wanted to say that from the time the EMTs loaded me into the ambulance to the moment I was admitted to CVPH to the minute they took me to a taxi home when I was discharged, I was treated by angels.
Every single nurse, technician, dietician and therapist that took care of me on the fifth floor were the kindest, gentlest people you could ever hope for. They did everything for me that I couldn't do myself with kind words and gentle hands.
I just wanted to say to anyone who has ever had a stay in the hospital to remember that these people are there to help you. So don't yell at them if your doctor's late or your eggs are cold and use the button to call for help. No one wants to hear, "nurse, nurse"; it's rude.
Thank you to all of you.
T.M. CARVER
Wilmington
