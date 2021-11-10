TO THE EDITOR: The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 20, Quarry Road, Plattsburgh would like to thank all the men and women who served and are serving in the United States Armed Forces this Veteran's Day, Nov. 11. We truly appreciate your dedication, sacrifice and bravery for our great nation.
To honor our military we will be at Lowe's in Plattsburgh handing out poppies to everyone on Veteran's Day from noon to 3 p.m. In exchange for a poppy we will be collecting donations. One hundred percent of all donations go toward veterans and their families.
Wearing a poppy is one small way to honor and thank all military personnel who serve and who have served to provide us with freedom. God bless all our military.
BRENDA LEWIS
President, American Legion Auxiliary
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: "Rep. Stefanik fails to support $1 trillion infrastructure bill."
We’ve all seen the press releases, like: “Stefanik proudly announces…” or “Stefanik applauds funding…” The funny thing about these announcements is that she has mostly voted against these measures that she now tries to take credit for. It’s about to happen again.
She just voted against the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill which will attack serious deficiencies in America’s roads, bridges, airports, water systems, disaster readiness, electric grid and rural broadband internet access. In the process, it will produce good paying jobs that mostly don’t require a college degree. The bill will have a tremendous positive impact on the North Country economy. It was supported by 19 Republican senators and 13 Republican congressmen, but not Congresswoman Stefanik. She has even criticized her fellow Republicans who voted for it.
The North Country desperately needs this bill and will benefit greatly from the federal dollars flowing into our district. No doubt our congresswoman will try to jump in front of the parade and claim to have something to do with the many projects connected to this legislation.
Stefanik’s claims of bipartisanship and legislative effectiveness are laughable. She’s has only had two bills she authored become law in her entire time in office: one for a commemorative coin and the other to rename a post office. In the 116th Congress, only two bills she cosponsored made it out of committee.
When the North Country needs her, she’s rarely there, but she’ll be happy to take credit for things she fought against.
ROD DRISCOLL
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: The United Methodist Women of the Brainardsville United Methodist Church are holding their annual Mitten Tree Project.
Donations of new mittens, hats, scarves, gloves and money are appreciated.
The group is seeking Items for both children and adults. Money received will be used to supply extra hats, mittens and other necessities.
For more information, call 518-425-0382.
CONNIE WILCOX
Chateaugay
