TO THE EDITOR: It's a sad day for our democracy when the leaders of a political party silence members of party who speak out over policies with which they disagree. Democracy is built on compromise: hearing all sides of issues, then making an educated choice for the good of all of us.
Our representative, Elise Stefanik, is expected to be elevated to a leadership position. This is not because she is a strong woman or a good legislator. She is either too immature to see the damage she is promoting by her lack of independence, or too greedy for the power she has coveted since the Republican Party began kowtowing to Trump.
Elise likes to portray herself as a caring legislator eager to work for the benefit of her district. if you go by her recent press releases, she has gotten incredible funding for local agencies serving children and for small businesses. Unfortunately, what she doesn't tell you is that these funds came as part of President Biden's recovery package. She takes credit for her "efforts" to secure these funds when she actually voted against the bill, calling those same funds as pork.
She has done the same to women when she voted against re-authorization of protective legislation for women. Her Million Tree environmental bill never passed but she led you to believe it did.
Strong women like Liz Cheney stand up to the old white men in Congress. Liz follows her conscience, not what men in party leadership dictate, as Elise does to her own benefit.
Elise is a one trick pony. She supports Donald Trump, a failed, mysogynistic, racist president, rather than the interests of her constituents. She sells us out for power, but those same men will dump her when she isn't useful.
KATHIE LABOMBARD
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: If Rep. Liz Cheney's job goes to Rep. Elise Stefanik will she perpetuate the Big Lie that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election?
And will she still defend the Donald Trump insurrection that injured so many Capitol Police and killed one?
You see, I lived up there at Plattsburgh AFB back in the early '70s and was a proud Air Force Republican. However, not today. The party has lost its way. In order to hold on to the blessings from someone like Trump you have to keep the Big Lie going is unconscionable.
Was never like that when I was a Republican.
GARY ABRAMOWICZ
Allentown, Penna.
TO THE EDITOR: May 10 begins National Stuttering Awareness Week, a weeklong spotlight on the condition affecting more than 70 million people worldwide. For this year’s celebration, we are focused on fighting myths associated with the speech disorder.
Here’s one:
Myth: People who stutter are not smart.
Reality: There is no link whatsoever between stuttering and intelligence. We keep an updated list of famous people who stutter, which includes world-renown scientists Charles Darwin and Alan Turing.
For more than 70 years, the Stuttering Foundation has served as a trusted resource for the stuttering community, offering brochures, ebooks, podcasts, videos, a magazine, virtual learning and multiple social media channels to spread timely and accurate information about stuttering.
JANE FRASER
President, The Stuttering Foundation
Memphis, Tenn.
TO THE EDITOR: Count me among those residents of New York’s 21st Congressional District who most definitely do not support Elise Stefanik.
My friends and I believe in truth, justice and the American way, which under no circumstances includes lying to constituents about the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. Regardless of misinformation she and other Republican sycophants are pushing, Joe Biden did win. Despite the desperate attempts at voter suppression, that narcissistic authoritarian, Donald J. Trump, lost.
Ms. Stefanik, it’s time to put your big-girl pants on, admit the truth, and move on. Do the job you were elected to do, and stop sucking up in order to gain more personal power.
Imagine what you and your Republican colleagues could accomplish if, instead of blindly following a defeated candidate, you started working, along with your Democratic counterparts, making laws and representing your constituents in ways that benefit all citizens.
REBECCA WITKOWSKI
St. Regis Falls
