TO THE EDITOR: Yes, the American Dream is standing and I, like many other immigrants, am living proof. I arrived with a small suitcase filled with big dreams and high hopes.
My journey through citizenship was long and weary. I was faced with intolerance and racism. I can tell you that discrimination is not specific to gender, race, or political affiliations. During my hardships, I met wonderful people pushing me up and giving me back hope. I can also tell you that humanity comes in every gender, every race, and every political affiliation.
During those years, I finished my education, became a physician, had a career, was blessed with a family, and finally, sixteen years later, I fulfilled all my dreams, every immigrant dream: dignity, freedom, respect, and American citizenship.
Now, I can finally vote, and I will be voting for Elise Stefanik. For a decade and a half, I watched and analyzed many candidates that used big words but made little action. I also watched and analyzed Elise Stefanik’s work for the North Country since she was elected.
She plunges headfirst to work, working to bring all the results she can from Washington to our home here in the North Country. In my profession, we plunge headfirst into work, consumed with saving a patient’s life. Elise is like a surgeon, focused on reviving her region. She is excellent at it because, during her short time in Washington, she made the right decisions and walked on the right path, exactly what a smart and successful elected official should do.
As a healthcare worker, I am at awe at her accomplishments with the grants and funds she was able to secure rapidly to her district. And as an immigrant, I am proud to cast my vote for Elise on Nov. 3.
NICHOLAS KARAM
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I urge everyone to vote and to consider supporting Joe Biden for president, Kimberly Davis for New York state senator, Tedra Cobb for Congress, and Ethel Facteau for Ward 4 councilor in the City of Plattsburgh
Biden has a proven record of supporting labor and is a decent person. Davis received the endorsement of many unions and has been involved in several labor causes. Cobb supports health coverage for those with existing conditions. I have known Ethel Facteau for years as a union activist and our Plattsburgh Council needs someone to represent working families and children. The middle class needs a voice.
Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote. Get your absentee ballot (the virus is a just reason) by Oct. 27 on line and mail it ASAP or Nov. 2 in person. Early voting is Oct. 24 - Nov. 1. Get information from the Board of Elections. Election Day is Nov. 3
This is a important election for our nation and our city. Please vote for Biden, Davis, Cobbs, and Facteau. Support people who will support you.
ELIZABETH LENNON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to join others voicing concern regarding the closing of the CVPH Wellness Center.
The deep water program physical therapy had set up for me has allowed me to continue exercising and defer surgery. Many people rely on this facility, and the employees to continue to be mobile, and excercise under safe conditions.
I commend the employees for the good job they did in making the facility a welcoming place for the members. I can only hope that this decision is reevaluated as an essential service for community health.
M.J. JUNEAU
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This is a comparison of two representatives for our region.
Betty Little was elected when Ron Stafford gave up the State Senate seat for this district. Being from the Glens Falls area, many of us had concerns that we would not get the personal touch that we used to get from Stafford.
Our fears did not last long, as she treated the Plattsburgh region with the same respect as she did Glens Falls. When she opened her district office, she had an open house in which everyone was welcome, and was always ready to answer questions from any of her constituents.
Compare that with Elise Stefanik. Her local office is locked, and you need to make an appointment and be buzzed in. Visits to the region are never announced in advance, and she does what she can to avoid the general public.
Everything is staged, and if someone dares to ask a question, she shows the back of her head as she walks off. She moved into the district to run for the office, and I guess that is the difference. She has never really tried to identify with the people of the district.
We will miss Betty and wish her well in retirement. If Tedra Cobb wins in what is an uphill battle in NY-21 for a Democrat, I cannot say that I will miss Elise in the same way. In fact, my vote will be going to Tedra Cobb for congress from NY-21.
I like representatives who are available to their constituents.
TOM LABOMBARD
Keeseville
