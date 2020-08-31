Cheerleading for Trump
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik’s priorities are her personal career and wealthy/corporate donors, but not her constituents.
For the environment Stefanik makes only easy votes: protections for waterways and invasive species controls. Otherwise, she votes to dump coal waste into streams and lift emission controls on Midwest power plants.
Her plan for climate change is to study it and not take any action that might not be good for the economy (i.e., oil and gas industries.) Rather than moving the North Country to the forefront of a new economy based on green jobs, she holds on to her corporate donors during their swan song at the expense of future generations.
Stefanik repeatedly votes to cut Medicare and Social Security, to cut healthcare access and eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions, while taking contributions from pharmaceutical and insurance companies.
Stefanik is taking every opportunity to seize the limelight and draw national attention to herself by becoming one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders. She does not need Trump’s support to win a highly Republican district. She uses NY-21 only as a stepping stone for her own career.
Stefanik mimics Trump’s excuse to blame China for the U.S.’s poor response to the coronavirus. Her mailer mentions China 12 times, but not once calls out Russia for bounties placed on U.S. soldiers. Stefanik once stated of the Mueller report: “It was stunning to read how systemic it (Russian election interference) was. That should concern every American."
But now she totally ignores Russia’s current election meddling.
Tedra Cobb has lived, worked and served her neighbors in the North Country for over 30 years. A small business owner, legislator, healthcare advocate, parent, volunteer; she has no personal agendas, no corporate PAC funders. She will represent the people because she cares deeply about her home and her neighbors. Vote Tedra Cobb.
PEGGY WILTBERGER
Saranac Lake
Elise is outstanding
TO THE EDITOR: New York state is fortunate to have Congresswoman Elise Stefanik working for us.
My husband and I met Elise when she was first running for Congress. We both were impressed with her confidence and knowledge for such a young woman. She had a plan to work for the people of this state and still does, whether it is by her bipartisanship, working to pass acts to help the military, such as facilitating the agreement to ensure access to healthcare for our military families, promoting educational opportunities by introducing the bipartisan Classroom to Careers Act, which allows students to participate in Federal work-study programs, or protecting our constitutional rights.
She is not afraid to ask the tough questions as she did to Adam Schiff's witnesses during his sham impeachment inquiry, while standing by President Trump.
I am confident Elise will continue to promote the freedom and welfare of this state and our country as she has shown in her past years in Congress. My husband and I fully support Elise in her bid for re-election. She has been an outstanding congresswomen for New York state.
Thank you, Elise.
KATHY RACETTE
Plattsburgh
Tedra is mature
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik's campaign has sunk to a new low.
Trying to equate Tedra Cobb' s support for our military as a personal assault on Elise herself just shows how really insecure she is about her own record. Tedra's comments on Elise' s successful bill are more an indication of Tedra' s willingness to support bipartisan ideas, as opposed to Elise's partisanship and refusal to, as Elise so frequently likes to portray herself, as someone who reaches across the aisle. The word "like"expresses agreement, not plagiarism.
Elise has run a very petulant, childlike campaign, relying on derogatory rhyming nicknames like her also childish idols on the federal level. She has twisted the facts into alternative facts like her federal role model. To Tedra's great credit, she has refrained from demeaning nicknames and stuck to the issues.
North Country residents, ask yourselves if Elise and her mentor really care for our troops, especially those at Fort Drum, why have they not taken a much stronger stand, or any stand at all, against the possibility that Russia has placed a bounty on the heads of those very North Country soldiers. Very weak leadership on the federal level.
I will support the adult, mature candidate, Tedra Cobb. Enough of the hiding from her constituents and childish temper tantrums from Elise Stefanik.
KATHIE LABOMBARD
Keeseville
