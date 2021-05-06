TO THE EDITOR: It appears Elise Stefanik has accomplished her goals as a Trump boot licker: Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, third ranking Republican in the House, has angered so many of her GOP colleagues with her opposition of Trump's Vote 2020 lies that many are whipped up about her and turning their support to, surprise, surprise, surprise, our local MAGA kisser.
No joke.
Too many who drank from Trump's potion of political rhetoric and post-election lies have set their sights on Stefanik, who pushed herself to the front of the line to imbibe. Good work, congresswoman. You're a quick learner.
You've garnered all the best of credentials, caught the eyes of Republican power-brokers and parlayed knowledge from the Trumpster himself to put yourself on the big stage, all the while staying under the most sophisticated radar and making few public appearances. Unless it was to your benefit, of course. Impeachment hearing anyone?
Not unlike another GOP representative from this district, Robert McEwen, who stayed by Richard Nixon's side proclaiming his innocence to the day Tricky Dick resigned, Stefank has ignored all the data about Trump's loss, instead supporting his lies and untruths.
And then there's the siege Jan. 6 on our nation's Capitol. Were you hiding in a bunker somewhere? Couldn't speak out to your constituents and the nation to quell the riot and violence? There, you could have taken a leadership role, showed your political mettle, But no, your silence was deafening.
Have you no conscience? Perhaps not, but you've got plenty of chutzpah.
JIM DYNKO
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: I think it might be a mistake to call it the Big Lie. When we were growing up, a lie was something you told to cover up something bad you had done. Somehow, it is not quite the same thing as being simply not true.
If I say to you: “the sun revolves around the earth.” Or: “cars fly in the air.” Or: “the highest mountain in the Adirondacks is Cascade.” These are not lies; they are simply not true.
I understand there is an attempt to equate what is going on today with Hitler’s Big Lie about the Jews being responsible for Germany’s loss of WWI. I get the implied parallel. But putting it in the realm of propaganda, either way, makes it confusing and suspect.
Instead, let’s be clear. We are talking about something that is not true. An untrue statement about the last election, proven so, again and again, is an untrue statement. And that our representative in Congress has, as the saying goes, “drunk that Kool-Aid” (for those of you not around in 1978, a reference to more than 900 people, including children, who died drinking a poison Kool-Aid under the direction of a conspiracy-theorist madman, Jim Jones), and that she is now being touted as a potential leader in the Republican Party, is unthinkable.
Once again, one feels the need to quote Joseph Goebbels: “Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.”
I refuse to believe that a majority of people in the North Country, no matter how they voted, believe the “not true.”
And apparently, we now owe it to the entire country to stand up and say something.
KATHARINE PRESTON
Essex
