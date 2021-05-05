TO THE EDITOR: The GOP organized and staged a coup on Jan. 6 and the best this guy (Byron York) could do was cite an attack by a mentally ill man in 2017 as proof of liberal violence?
By the way, York should change his picture. He's entirely gray now. Vanity is a vice.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: This past weekend, the Viewpoint “On women in office” did not mention the first American woman to run for president.
Victoria Woodhull, a lesser known suffragist, was a single mom by choice, an early feminist, an entrepreneur, and an abolitionist. She ran for president as an Equal Rights candidate in 1872, with Frederick Douglas as her running mate. As an outspoken advocate for women’s rights, Victoria and her sister published a New York City newspaper with a circulation of 20,000 at its height.
The sisters also ran a brokerage firm on Wall Street, and were investment advisers to Cornelius Vanderbilt. Victoria believed in free love, and she visited the Dawn Community on Valcour Island one summer.
A Press-Republican citation of May 29, 1875 took a jaded view of the utopian colony, noting that Valcour Island was “the home of free love and starved cattle.” Victoria’s publication of an “obscene newspaper” which openly criticized the extramarital affairs of New England scion Henry Ward Beecher landed Victoria in jail. Thus ended her political aspirations.
The 2016 chorus, “Lock her up,” aimed at Hillary, was foreshadowed by over a century ago, when courageous and outspoken Victoria was actually incarcerated. Victoria eventually moved to England and founded a school there for developmentally disabled children, which still exists.
A historical marker in Victoria’s hometown in Ohio reads, “Her life was a continual campaign to fight for women’s suffrage, civil rights, and child labor reform laws.”
“Onward Victoria!” is the apt title of a 1980 Broadway show based on her life.
ANNE BAILEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I read on page A7 of your May 4 addition that NYSEG has donated large sums of money to various North Country non-profits.
While this appears to be a fine thing, I find this very public announcement of donations to be cold-hearted and calculating. NYSEG's charitable gifts are wonderful annual tax write-offs for their company. However, every year NYSEG petitions, and receives, hefty rate hikes which we, the consumers, are forced to pay since NYSEG is the only game in town. How nice it would be if we, the consumers, were provided unlimited funds with which to make large donations, off-setting our taxable income.
Is there no end to this squeezing of every red cent from our pockets for NYSEG's annual money grab? Charitable donations? Nope. Just calculated greed.
BARBARA BRANNON
Au Sable Forks
