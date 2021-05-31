TO THE EDITOR: Ms. Stefanik, in her three terms as our elected representative in the NY-21 District, has proven to be evasive, uncommunicative to many in her area and totally obsessed with her admiration and support of the past president.
How does this short term in elected office prepare her for one of the top Republican positions? Her main talent seems to be kissing up to the most disliked past president in over 200 years.
She will be a parrot for Republicans in the House and Senate who have broken their oaths of office, shown disdain for the Constitution and think only about lies and their own quests for power at the sake of democracy in our country.
Where is her sense of the truth and her regard for the opinions of most Americans?
Ms. Stefanik has evolved into the wrong person to represent us in the North Country.
C. MACDONALD GROUT
Lake Placid
TO THE EDITOR: The press was saying it's too close to call. They believed some southern states would win the electoral votes in their states. Because they would suppress non-white voters like they always did.
The mail-in vote put a stop to that.
Trump says the election was rigged; his problem is that it wasn't rigged this time.
Southern states are passing new laws to keep non-white voters from being able to vote and anything else they can think of.
These states are led by racist people showing Trump they will help him win next time.
Keep the mail-in vote or get rid of the electoral vote for an honest election.
NORMAN CHAPMAN
Altona
TO THE EDITOR: On behalf of the Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York, I would like to thank everyone who participated in our virtual walk that was held in April.
We are grateful for the generous contributions of so many wonderful participants, donors, and sponsors who helped raise over $27,000 to support people with autism in the North Country. Funds from the event will help us continue to provide grants and scholarships to individuals with autism, connect people with resources, and host workshops and community events.
We’d also like to recognize this year’s top fundraising teams: Team Ferris, Cameron’s Crew, Team Ethan, Willie’s Warriors, Friends of Ferris, Team B, #PeruPride, North Country Kids, NCACS Key Club, and Team Mia.
Thank you again to everyone who took part in our event. We hope to see you in person at next year’s walk.
LAURA CARMICHAEL
Executive Director, Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: In case you’re not familiar with the word, grift occurs when someone obtains money or property in a way that abuses trust, like in a confidence game.
A grifter is a con artist with a skill set practiced to swindle people out of money through misdirection, misinformation and fraud. Often the suckers so strongly believe the grift that they willingly give their money, even insisting that the con artist accept their money.
Here are some signs of a big-timer grifter. Fast-talking. Making lots of money sound like nothing. Mentioning repeatedly his own success, even when the grifter has a history of failures. Dropping the names of Fortune 500 companies and rich tech founders. Pretending to be confident. Overusing social media like Twitter.
Controlling some elements of the press, like Fox Commentary, OAN and NewsMax. Making promises that do not come true. And then changing the subject. Painting a group of others as the mutual enemy and demonizing them. Misleading people.
Do you know anyone like this? Do you think Elise Stefanik knows a person like this?
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: I, as well as tens of thousands of fellow New Yorkers, have been rudely slapped in the face by the State of New York.
Every resident who had the intelligence to get a COVID vaccination as soon as available, as well as the thousands of health care workers still taking care of those yet to be vaccinated, have been insulted by the state using our taxpayer dollars to reward those who were either too lazy or denied the vaccine by attaching the possibility of huge prizes for their laziness and stupidity, if they will be vaccinated now.
There are other ways to encourage vaccination without rewarding only those who dragged their feet. lf they must be given a chance at a considerable prize, every healthcare worker caring for COVID patients as well as all who were vaccinated timely should be made eligible for these incentives.
The state is simply taking the easy way out, as it is much easier to offer rewards to those who do than to bar those who don't from certain venues.
WALTER LARAMIE
Rouses Point
