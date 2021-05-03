TO THE EDITOR: Certainly the headline in today's (March 29 P-R) was good news. I do not criticize either the paper of the current mayor, but I believe the credit for this fund balance needs to make specific reference to those who made the tough decisions.
That would be Mayor Read, department heads and the city councilors of the past four years. Those decisions were not all popular or necessarily the correct ones but they did result in this surplus along with the actions taken in 2020 to weather the economic consequences of the pandemic. Credit should be given where due.
Mayor Rosenquest has my support for the future that he, department heads and the council will be judged on how they lead the city with the assistance of the actions and deeds of past administrations.
ROBERT SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Thank you. The words are simple, but the impact of expressing them can be huge, especially for teachers after the turbulence of the past year in education.
For Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3 to 7 this year, let’s say thank you to our teachers for everything they do for our students. But let’s also go further.
Teachers, students and parents alike have experienced burnout in the past year. Educators have wrestled with workloads that have doubled, increased social-emotional needs among their students and pandemic-related challenges within their own families. They are heroes, but even heroes can be in crisis.
What’s all the more startling about this is that New York faces a statewide teacher shortage. One-third of educators are at or near retirement age, yet enrollment in college teacher preparation programs has decreased 50 percent since 2009. There’re about a dozen shortage areas New York schools already are grappling with, ranging from special education to English as a second language to social studies and science courses.
Clearly, we can’t afford to let the stress and anxiety of the past year leave current and prospective teachers feeling like education isn’t the right career path for them.
As simplistic as it sounds, part of addressing the shortage is recognizing the value of public education to our society. That means encouraging young people to consider the civic importance of a career in education. That means providing young people with the types of supports, elective and AP courses, mental health services, college and career planning, that give them a more positive school experience. That means providing all educators, but especially early-career teachers and educators of color, with professional development supports.
Showing appreciation sometimes requires bold action. Let’s take exactly that.
ANDY PALLOTTA
President, New York State United Teachers
Latham
TO THE EDITOR: It is very sad to see how the City of Plattsburgh treated the police chief.
He was doing his best to fix things in the police department. The city has lost a very good person and a police chief. We all know who had it out for him for many years.
I lost trust in the police. I have lots of trust in the police chief, Levi Ritter. He took the time to meet with people and he took the time to march with us on June 6 for BLM, and he has opened my eyes to many things.
I would not be doing the things I'm doing without him, telling me not to give up. I'm just going to say Levi Ritter didn't deserve what happened to him. Levi Ritter keeps your head up, you did great for our city; and people who did this to him, time to vote them out.
DAVID YOCUM
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Keep up the fight against corrupt Cuomo.
Over the past year our governor has embarrassed himself and our state at every turn. From a massive nursing home scandal to 10 or more eerily similar sexual abuse cases, Cuomo is a flat out disgrace in New York.
Despite your political affiliation, aren't we all at least a little uncomfortable when he stands there in Buffalo, or Binghamton, or New York City, and acts like everything is normal? Let me remind you, this man covered up nursing home deaths while his team pitched his COVID response book.
Let's call a spade a spade. Cuomo bullied Assemblyman Kim for speaking out, criticized our congresswoman on her criticism of him, and called county executives to gauge their loyalty as numerous sexual allegations came out.
One county official even feared his vaccine supply would disappear if he didn't kiss Cuomo's ring. If this is your ideal governance, then move on and read the next letter. But if any of this makes you disgusted, then why don't you speak out?
New York is embarrassed at Mr. Cuomo and you should be, too. As for Congresswoman Stefanik, I applaud her work on both major Cuomo scandals. Elise has not only called attention to Cuomo's sexual harassment allegations, but also the massive criminal coverup of nursing home deaths. Elise is fighting the good fight and she will not let Cuomo off the hook. No one should.
CONNOR ASHLAW
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.