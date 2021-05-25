TO THE EDITOR: Many of you already have some idea about Elise’s record of results for veterans and troops.
She has recovered thousands upon thousands of benefits for NY-21 veterans. She worked with former President Trump to drastically improve the quality of care the VA provides. She successfully protected Fort Drum from sequestration, and more recently has positioned Fort Drum for a new missile defense installation. Elise has not once taken a vote against our troops and vets, nor once taken a vote that weakens this great nation’s national security.
For all of this I’d like to thank Elise. As a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps, I would like Elise to know that many of us have been watching her, and know she’s done a great job. I know she will take this same pro-America, pro-vets mindset with her into leadership of the Republican Party.
This is a good thing for our troops and for our nation. It’s time we have leadership again who really cares for our troops and vets and will get busy working to improve their healthcare, benefits-and also the security of our country.
WILLIAM CROWE
Greenfield Center
TO THE EDITOR: Assemblyman Jones’ proposal for the border, as described in your article on May 20, and supported by the North Country Chamber of Commerce, is to offer vaccination to essential workers from Quebec is the first substantive proposal that I have seen that could lead to the reopening of the border.
Canada, as noted in the article is at a much slower pace with regard to vaccines, and that is primarily due to the fact that they do not have a domestic producer of the vaccine.
Unfortunately, it was also announced this week that the border will stay closed until at least June 21, 2021.
If this process is approved by the New York State Department of Health, and ultimately, the governor, then this could be a monumental step forward. If we could then couple this with passports for the fully vaccinated that would be accepted by both governments, then significant traffic flow could reemerge which is in the best interest of the North Country and our neighbors in Quebec.
Congrats to Assemblyman Jones.
WILLIAM OWENS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Loving and remembering our mothers as we remember Memorial Day.
In the Gospel of John, Jesus says, “greater love than this no man or woman has than to lay down his or her life for another.”
When I reflect on my mother’s life it was full of daily sacrifices. The challenges of raising a family of seven, school, sports, church, friendships and her daily dose of love for each of us; plus supporting her husband-professor.
Many Americans say to vets, “thank you for your service.” It is always appreciated, especially from ones who wore the same boots and fought in wars, the lived experience remains the best teacher.
Mother’s Day began shortly after the Civil War by Julia Ward, who wrote the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” She sought to honor mothers.
In 1907, Mrs. Anna Jarvis held a service at St. Andrews United Methodist Church to honor her mother. It was later officially sanctioned by President Wilson in 1914.
Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day. Flags were placed at northern and southern graves by women. Politicians, veterans, ministers and especially widows took the time to honor those who demonstrated no greater love. Women sought to acknowledge the sacrifice, love and commitment of those who paid the ultimate price for our democratic principles and way of life, whether they wore the uniform and took care of their families.
Today, women serve side by side with men, 18 percentaccording to Reuters, and many have given their lives on the battlefield. We chaplains often read from Psalm 91 to the troops before a mission, at a memorial or a national holiday:
“I will say to the Lord, He is my refuge and fortress, my God in whom I trust. Because He loves me says the Lord I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call upon me and I will answer him. I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him and honor him. With long life well I satisfy him and show him my salvation.”
Holy Scripture provides the meaningful words that speaks encouragement into the hearts and minds of mothers and military families. Experience teaches me that human words often wane in comparison to God’s words.
My father fought as an infantryman with Gen. Patton in Europe while my mother worked in the Boston factory. They set my faith and service standard as did millions of other parents for their children.
We agree that it’s highly noble that America earmarks holidays to celebrate sacrificial purposes. We must never forget we would not be free, happy and at peace if it were not for unselfish fathers and mothers. We could not have served unless they served first.
So this May let us place a flag at our fathers grave and flowers at our mothers and if you brought extra, place it on an empty marker.
CHAPLAIN THOMAS AZAR
Plattsburgh
