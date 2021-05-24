TO THE EDITOR: We, the undersigned, sent a letter last month to Congresswoman Stefanik urging her to govern from a moral center while serving the people of our district, helping to create a better future for all who share the American dream.
As members of a local faith community, we expressed our belief that truth telling is central to the conduct of political life. A pattern of lying is acutely detrimental to the moral fiber of democratic society and the success of governance on behalf of all the people.
Last week, Congresswoman Stefanik was elevated to a prominent position in her party by embracing the lie that the election was stolen. She ferociously attacks the current administration based upon falsehoods.
We need a leader who is committed to strengthening our democracy, a representative that cares for rather than dominates others, and attends to the well-being of all people and all creation, not the narrow interests of those in power.
SUSAN ALLENELIZABETH DAVIDSONLORRAINE DUVALLBARBARA MERLE-SMITHKATHARINE PRESTONANNE SCAVOBERNARD WEBBETHEL WEBBMONIQUE WESTON
Keene, Essex, Jay
TO THE EDITOR: Your editorial of today (May 20) regarding the crossing guard was awesome.
I am wary and tired of the polarizing that we have turned to in recent years. This, like most news, is a complex story. Thank you.
MARTHA CONNOR
Ellenburg Depot
