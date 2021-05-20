TO THE EDITOR: It is no wonder that the Republican Party picked Elise Stefanik as their GOP conference chair.
Who better to carry out the Big Lie than Ms. Stefanik? Perhaps Ms. Stefanik needs a reminder that Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election, and that her man, former President Donald Trump, lost not only the presidency, but also the House and the Senate.
Maybe it's time for Ms. Stefanik to focus more on serving the people of New York's 21st District and less time pushing Mr. Trump's and the GOP's Big Lie.
Northern New York deserves better.
ROBERT BURNHAM
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswomen Stefanik’s choice to abandon the Republican Party and join the Trumpian party led by a seditionist spotlights her willingness to compromise her integrity.
And for what? Blind ambition? Political advantage and favoritism? The end justifies the means? Just following orders?
I believe in, practice to the best of my ability, and defend truth, honor, integrity, respect, love, empathy, compassion, and golden rule courage. The former president does not.
Yet she gave him her unqualified full support in his attempt to continue to drag the United States of America down a dark dark path. Remember Jan. 6.
As a former resident of the North Country as a child in the ‘50s, with many relatives still in residence and as a bi-annual visitor ever since, including flights into then-Plattsburgh AFB in my A10 Warthog, I still have a deep concern and reverence and appreciation for the people and beauty of the 21st District.
Stand up against tyranny. Stand up for our basic human values.
PHIL BENTLEY
Tucson, Arizona
TO THE EDITOR: Normally this would be a time to send Representative Stefanik accolades for her recent selection to a leadership position in her party.
You know, get the old atta girl, good job, well done, cheers and the proverbial pat on the back. The problem is that like Lance Armstrong, Enron, Sheldon Silver, Michael Flinn, 40+ 2021 West Point cadets, Donald Trump, the 2021 Derby winner and every other morally challenged cheater, their achievements are tarnished or not real.
She has pushed the lies that the twice impeached resoundingly defeated former president somehow had an election stolen from him. She based her whole platform on how much she respects the loser in chief that was the Donald.
I for one have an exceedingly difficult time recognizing her accomplishments, ever since she figured out that the numbers only work if you leave your moral compass at the door. Maybe she feels proud to be the best or loudest at spreading the lie, but now she gets to join all those cheaters mentioned above as well as the thousands of others that run against the truth.
I just wonder what conversation I would have with my now 18-month-old grandson when he prepares to vote for the first time if I had taken the same path she has. “When you get ready to exercise your privilege to vote pick a candidate that will do anything to win because that’s all that matters. Truth isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, sometimes it just gets in the way, so do what’s right and vote for the candidate that says only what you want to hear regardless of their credibility.”
I don’t think that’s a legacy I’d be proud of, are you?
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
