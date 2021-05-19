TO THE EDITOR: Bipartisan? I think not.
If you think that Rep. Stefanik is bipartisan, think again. She sent out a newsletter in which she states, “I am honored that my House Republican colleagues voted for me to serve as chair of our conference. Thank you to my constituents across the North Country for your outpouring of support.
"I will continue to fight on your behalf as we unify against President Biden and Speaker Pelosi's radical socialist agenda.” So, Rep. Stefanik will fight against the Democrats and independents and not compromise.
Remember, she voted with her party against the American Rescue Plan. Rep. Stefanik did not support the people of North Country, their health, schools, businesses, and economic welfare. She will not discuss legislative issues. She will fight with Republicans against what she has labeled a "socialist agenda."
Rep. Stefanik will continue to obstruct bipartisan plans and promote lies and conspiracy theories about the voting process. She will do whatever it takes to remain in power.
MICHELLE ZELKOWITZ
Elizabethtown
TO THE EDITOR: I just received Ms. Stefanik's weekly newsletter and I am deeply disturbed.
In it, Ms. Stefanik says that as conference chair of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives she will fight against President Biden and Speaker Pelosi's "radical socialist agenda." She also wrote that the Republican Party is the party of law and order.
I disagree with both of those comments. It was under Mr. Trump that the Congress enacted laws which gave a federal surplus in unemployment benefits and voted for the first two economic stimulus payments.
It was under Mr. Trump's leadership and his speeches promoting the idea of voter fraud starting two months before the election occurred which incited partisanship and the gathering in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 which turned into the insurrection against our elected officials and staff in the Capitol Building.
Is that law and order? That was an attempt to stop the government in its work as defined in the Constitution, to certify the votes of the electoral college. The Republican Party leadership has yet to accept the election of Mr. Biden as legal even though all 50 plus lawsuits by the Trump campaign charging voter fraud were defeated in our courts due to lack of evidence.
These comments undermine our democracy, our Constitution and the working of our government. They are inciteful comments, far right in nature, and not conducive to conducting the workings of government to negotiate and compromise to reach the best legislation for our country to function. Ms. Stefanik's ambitions are being met, but not the needs and concerns of her constituents.
BARBARA DWYER
Keene
