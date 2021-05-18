TO THE EDITOR: By the time you read this, the North Country's member of congress, Elise Stefanik, will have replaced Liz Cheney in the Republican leadership caucus.
You may have been unmoved by the decision of Trump's servant, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to punish Cheney for bucking the GOP's embrace of Trump's Big Lie about the 2020 election and for her support of the Rule of Law. You may even have felt a touch of pride that your member has been elevated to this august position.
But according to various news reports, the price Stefanik paid for Cheney's leadership post was to promise to never vote against the GOP party line while in her new position. What if the interests of the 21st Congressional District do not coincide with the GOP's position, which means, of course, the position, whatever it may be, of failed President Trump, on some issue vital to the North Country? Issues like climate change, tariffs, infrastructure or national defense?
Seems to me that your member of Congress has sold out the interests of her district to advance her personal ambition.
GORDON DAVIS
Santa Fe, New Mexico
TO THE EDITOR: To Ms. Cheney, you are one of, if not the bravest woman in the U.S. today.
The situation you faced shouldn’t even exist in any democratic society, especially not in America; but it has been thrust upon us, and you have accepted the mantle of standard-bearer for truth. I sincerely hope that you are vindicated, America returns to normal, and all of these disingenuous liars are brought to swift justice.
The only things we have in common are that we’re both women, we both love our country, and we know Trump and his abettors are the worst thing that has happened in American history. Our politics aren't even close. I’m a life-long Democrat, but I would vote for you in the next election if I could, and if it would help, but I don’t live in Wyoming.
These cowardly lions have all sold their souls to the devil and his name is Donald Trump. History should treat them for what they all are: traitors to the Constitution, the republic, the rule of law, decriers of the truth and any sense of decency.
I am a senior citizen living solely on social security so I can’t financially help; but I will put this letter in every newspaper that will accept it. Plus, I will contact each house member by email, or mail if they don’t accept out-of-state correspondence and let them know how I feel about their actions and words. I'll make sure to express my thanks for the those who did not vote against you.
I hope they are courageous enough to come out in the open and work alongside you. Our very democracy is at high peril and needs every true American patriot on guard.
Best of luck to Ms. Cheney and all true Americans.
BONNIE HEALEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Year after year, we see politicians in Congress make promises about what they can do for constituents like me. And year after year, the progress is usually less than we hoped for.
The solution is clear: It’s time to get rid of the filibuster, a Senate rule that allows a minority of senators to block any piece of legislation. Democrats have introduced some great bills that would help a vast majority of Americans.
Right now, the Senate is deciding whether to pass the For the People Act, for instance, a big reform bill that addresses everything from making voting more accessible and streamlined to getting rid of corruption in government. But the fate of the For the People Act is uncertain as long as it can be filibustered by senators like Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham.
And that’s only one bill. Imagine all the progress that’s being held up in Congress because the filibuster stands in the way.
For me, for my community, and for communities like mine all across America, I’m asking senators to do away with the filibuster once and for all.
MATTHEW LEFLUER
Alburg, Vt.
