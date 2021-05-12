TO THE EDITOR: Some may remember the myriad of catastrophes we have survived from the 1960s to today.
We have survived overpopulation and mass starvation, global cooling, holes in the ozone layer, global warming with oceans rising, destruction of the world's rain forests, depletion of fossil fuels oil and gas and regional catastrophes such as acid rain and overdevelopment of our forest lands. Threatened species extinctions, i.e., northern spotted owl and planned reintroductions, i.e., grizzly bears and wolves and locally lynx, and now a deadly pandemic.
One common theme in all of these (mostly) government sponsored threats: people's rights and livlihoods have suffered and government has become more intrusive. One government sponsored catastrophe that is for real and closing in is the total destruction of our currency. Our nation cannot print trillions of dollars out of thin air without consequences. Crippling inflation is just around the bend, but don't worry, the government that caused it will be there for you.
In case you think you may need something more to give you positive results you may want to say a few prayers while it is still legal to do so.
DALE FRENCH
Crown Point
TO THE EDITOR: This is a call to action for the conservative movement in upstate New York.
Rep. Stefanik has made great decisions in Congress over her tenure. She saw through the partisan vale of President Trump’s first impeachment and she understood the election policies that were enacted by state bureaucrats leading up to the 2020 election.
She supported our police; defended the right to life. She respects our military and understands the hardships of agriculture. Yet after three full terms it’s obvious: she’s hesitant to quell the suffocating bureaucracy that’s become our representative republic.
She’s repeatedly opposed deregulating aspects of our EPA. Her silence has contributed to the current climate hysteria that’s overtaken our citizenry. Have areas of our oceans risen in temperature as regions of the Arctic thawed over the past few decades? Yes, yet it’s a distortion of data to claim human carbon emissions are completely to blame.
Constantly shifting tectonics create underwater magma plumes that rise regional ocean temperatures, greatly contributing to coral decay and glacial melting that’s been recorded in specific locations. There’s no statistical analysis that would determine there’s been an increase in scale and scope of Atlantic hurricanes over the past century. We need a new voice who will stand against the current authoritative environmental control agenda that has overtaken much of our political discourse.
We need a new voice who will represent upstate conservatives; many of us have had our small businesses interfered with by the statist agenda. Many more have witnessed the squandering of our regional resources as our family diaspora has hastened due to lack of working class opportunity.
We need an accomplished local conservative to step up and confront the machine head on. It’s time to retake our republic, not just coast along as the bureaucracy implodes.
ERIC GEISEL
Putnam Station
