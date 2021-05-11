TO THE EDITOR: When a human made protein is injected into your body and not FDA approved, is it OK to question the long-term side effects it will have on the human genome?
WARREN SPAULDING
Crown Point
TO THE EDITOR: I wonder if those who claim widespread fraud occurred in the last election have considered this, the well known quote that "all politics are local."
Every county, parish or borough throughout the 50 states of this country has an election board or its equivalent that oversees elections within each local district. Those who are involved in conducting the voting at the local level are persons drawn from the local community. They are neighbors and friends, mostly known people representing legitimate political parties that received enough votes in the prior election to be eligible for participation in the current election.
Anyone voting can observe the officially-defined voting process being conducted by these persons. There are ample opportunities to observe questionable activities that would most likely result in a formal complaint, filed with the board of elections, thus beginning an investigation and possible remedial actions.
When asked, I doubt Ms. Stefanik, who claims widespread fraud has occurred across this country, would accuse those local citizens who are conducting elections held at her site. She would likely claim fraud occurred elsewhere in some undefined locations or in locations imagined to be corrupt, whether accurate or inaccurate.
She, and others, are actually accusing local citizens of being corrupt who are conducting legitimate elections at each local voting location.
Shouldn’t these local election officials, and those elsewhere, neighbors and friends, vigorously express their objections to this inaccurate characterization, and condemn the unfounded claims of unscrupulous politicians.
ROBERT ARNOLD
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Stefanik is a fine example of what the founders of this country feared the most, a seditious person rising to significant heights politically in efforts to end democracy, thus chauffeuring in a dictatorship, called a monarchy in their day.
She and the rest of her treasonous House GOP members should have not been seated by Pelosi. They all should have been jailed.
She is conniving, dishonest, and every other negative adjective one can attribute to a politician, a perfect fit for today's GOP. May the GOP voters wake up, stop drinking the Kool-Aid, and educate themselves as properly informed voters should.
A voter.
PEGGY CONROY
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to give some thoughts on Jerika Manning, who is running on the Conservative Party ticket in November's election for Mooers Town Council, and is seeking the Republican endorsement in the June Mooers town Republican caucus.
Jerika is a very talented and remarkable young woman who has amazing zeal and drive to help her community. As a business owner, she knows first hand the struggles that people face on a daily basis. No matter the task or the challenge this woman is up to it for the good of her committee.
Her strengths are a testament to her values which are all about working together for everyone's interests. In the time I have known her she is always up front, honest and will work to find an answer if she doesn't have one. Her fiscally conservative values combined with her fresh ideas are exactly what anytown USA needs in preserving our small communities. I encourage Republicans to come out June 17 at 7 p.m. at the town caucus at the Mooers fire station and vote for her.
AARON W. FUNG
AuSable Forks
