TO THE EDITOR: One of the aspects of our national character, that makes our country great, is its ability to mesh geopolitical strength with care and concern for its citizens.
This is only able to come about because of our democratic form of government. Authoritarians are unrestrained by either the will or welfare of citizens. Their actions are governed by geopolitical (power, possession) and personal (greed, pride) considerations, often at the expense of the people.
Putin is demonstrating this now. Trump praises Putin. He calls him “smart” and even a “genius.” He marvels that Putin is "taking over a country for two dollars worth of sanctions.” He offers no consideration for the suffering of the Ukrainian people, no appreciation for the impact this invasion will have on world stability.
Trump admires authoritarian rule. Authoritarians don’t need to get the consent of the people they govern. Some say our democracy is broken, but we have been through bigger democratic crises in in our past.
Do we solve the problem by putting an autocrat in power or do we reject the fringes, find common ground and put our democracy back together? It has been our foundation for over two centuries, let’s not be the generation that destroys it.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On Saturday, March 5 , I joined with many other concerned Americans on Marcy Field in Keene to show support for the Ukrainians, 1.2 million of whom are seeking refuge in Europe.
Blessingly, the EU is opening their doors in welcome. I believe this is the merciful and right thing to do. We cannot though forget that innocent Syrians civilians, were also targeted by Russians but haven’t received the same outpouring of sympathy nor have Afghan refugees or those from Central America.
Nations are uniting against Putin’s madness. We are demonstrating strength and resolve. Solutions are being found to resettle masses of people; now we must double that resolve to broaden those efforts to all our desperate sisters and brothers.
BOBBI PEREZ
Keene
TO THE EDITOR: Fatima (1917) Russia: On July 13, 1917 our blessed Virgin Mary appeared to three children, Jancti, Francisco, and Luci in Portugal, Fatima.
She said the following to the children, if people did not return to God: "Russia will spread her terror throughout the entire world, fomenting wars and persecution of the Church. The good will suffer martyrdom; the Holy Father will suffer much; different nations will be annihilated. But in the end, my Immaculate Heart shall triumph. The Holy Father will consecrate Russia to me, which will be converted and some time of peace will be granted to humanity."
DAVID FITZPATRICK
Malone
