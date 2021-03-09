TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is right for calling Governor Cuomo to resign over sexual harassment accusations stating that, “I have served in Congress during the height of the #MeToo movement leading to resignations and retirements of my colleagues. Sexual harassment and sexual abuse in the workplace is not a political issue, it is about right and wrong.”
Will she now apply the same standard to former President Trump and asked him to step away from a leadership role in the Republican Party? The accusations levied against the former president are just as wrong, if not more so, than Cuomo's actions.
Sexual harassment has no place in today's world and must be condemned at all levels.
MICHAEL HICKEY
Lachine, Quebec
TO THE EDITOR: Well, I thought I had heard everything, but of course I have not. Senator Ron Johnson recently championed a theory that the Jan. 6 rioters were in fact led by left-wing radicals pretending to be Trump supporters.
Amazing that he was allowed to go on with this foolishness. Hard as it is to believe he said this it is even harder to imagine that his fellow senators allowed him to do it. Lying to the public is what got us to Jan. 6 riots (By Trump supporters).
Next, maybe Johnson will tell us it wasn’t the Japanese that bombed Pearl Harbor, but that he had an eyewitness account that in fact it was Chinese that were flying those planes to provoke the United States of America to enter WWII.
I know it sounds like something John "Bluto" Blutarsky might have said in “Animal House.” This is, however, how Johnson sounded like in the United States Senate. In a more honest time Johnson would have been told by his leadership to knock it off and do his job.
Instead, he was allowed to do this by his leadership. Leadership which I would contend is no better them him.
Let’s hope in the future the public will elect better people to represent them than Ron Johnson. Although in our area we have elected Elise Stefanik, a little clone-fish of a person like Senator Johnson.
JIM NOVOTNY
Gloversville
TO THE EDITOR: I write to request that Congress create a grant program to support recreation, sports, and amusement venues that provide live entertainment yet were excluded from "Shuttered Venue Operators Grants" program, Section 324 of Public Law No. 116-260.
It is imperative to the future of racetracks in communities across the country that Congress provide a lifeline for live entertainment businesses that have experienced unprecedented declines in revenue as a result of complying with attendance restrictions.
Many small businesses, including family owned and operated racetracks, depend on hosting live events each week. These venues have been devastated by lockdowns and capacity restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing revenue declines of 50 percent or more. Ticket-buying customers were prohibited from attending races, and race teams were unable to perform or participate in motorsports competition in the months after the start of the pandemic. On-going attendance restrictions continue to threaten many racetracks along with other entertainment venues, which provide jobs and are integral to communities across the country.
Please support the nearly 1,000 small local and regional live event providers that host motorsports events in addition to the millions of fans who depend on local racetracks for affordable, family-friendly entertainment.
MIKE PERROTTE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I want to thank you for publishing articles by Ray Johnson on climate science and by Stewart Denenberg on technology and society. Both are enlightening and enjoyable reading, full of useful facts and cogent commentary.
Keep up the good journalism.
LORNA HOHN
Keeseville
