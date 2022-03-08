TO THE EDITOR: Almighty and merciful God we humbly beseech you to send your angel armies to protect the people of Ukraine. Guide the journey of the refugees and you protect those who stayed behind to defend their homeland from invasion.
You know the situation better than we do. Shake and lead all leaders to a resolution, as we pray earnestly trusting in your wisdom and mercy. We ask for safety and peace. In your Holy name we pray.
CHAPLAIN TOM AZAR
Dannamora
TO THE EDITOR: Let's see, we're still having supply problems but the truckers want to waste fuel and time protesting a problem that either doesn't exist or is such a minor inconvenience that I'm having trouble understanding what they want.
I suspect it's a problem with the duly-elected president and the lies of the former loser. Quit drinking the Kool-Aid and go back to work.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: If these past two years have taught us anything, it is that the most dangerous thing on this Earth is not a virus, but a government who is mad with power and control.
When a government can define individuals as essential and nonessential, when they actively pursue a false narrative, when your business and church must close and the liquor stores remain open, when you can get fast food to go but gyms are closed, and when your governor poses maskless with children while extending mask mandates, then you must realize that none of what has occurred these past two year was about our health.
I am proud to have a woman that represents us who has stood up against these displays of government overreach. We have seen this most recently in her support for parents who are fighting to unmask their children and restore some sanity to this state. It is a sad day when our government has more control over these children than their parents.
I am proud to have a congresswoman who stands with the people of this district and not those pushing this false narrative. Now more than ever, we need politicians like Congresswoman Stefanik.
DON WARD
Greenwich
TO THE EDITOR: Since Elise Stefanik will not talk to, meet with, or give other than a boilerplate response to anyone who expresses an opinion different than hers, I have been keeping track of her votes and actions.
Two days ago, I received a survey from her touting her strong support for Veteran's Affairs benefits. It is distressing that yesterday she voted against the Honoring Our PACT Act of 2021, H.R. 3967, along with the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Loren Bobert, Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy and a host of right-wing oppositional Republicans. Luckily her vote did not defeat this bill from moving on.
Soldiers returning from the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria have been exposed to military burn pits which have left many with respiratory illness and cancer. The fight to get benefits for these conditions, which were not recognized as war-related, has been difficult.
Yesterday in a statement by the staff of Elise Stefanik, her reason for opposing this bill was because it would take too long to get benefits. On the contrary, I suggest that having these illnesses recognized as a consequence of wartime service should simplify the process.
Just in the past month or two she has also tried to defeat a bill to automatically enroll new veterans in the VA health system with the option to opt out. Also on Elise's attempted cut list was a bill to give National Guard pro-rated educational benefits for times of active duty or required training. Seems fair, doesn't it?
When you vote in November, please vote for someone who sincerely supports our troops and veterans rather than someone keen on becoming a big Washington player in the Republican party.
KATHIE LABOMBARD
Keeseville
