TO THE EDITOR: The article, "Good News for Older Drivers," by Dave Werner, was a welcome one. It tells that older drivers like me (age 93) are better drivers than had been thought.
I have taken advantage of a safe driving course which I recommend to all older drivers. I took the AARP Smart Driver Course last January, when I turned 92. It was a detailed online course that took six hours on a Saturday to complete.
I passed it, with some new knowledge. Passing it entitled me to a 10 percent reduction in my driver's insurance for three years. My wife will be taking it soon. The AARP Course is on sale now, reduced from $32.95 to $24.95. Contact them at: www.aarpdriversafety.org.
There is also a New York state version of this safety course. It takes five hours and costs $24.95. This one also provides for a 10 percent driver insurance reduction for three years. It also reduces up to four points on your driving record. Contact: www.newyorksafetycouncil.com.
Safe driving.
STAN RANSOM
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Just a few thoughts went through my head after Saturday (Feb. 13).
That we have 43 traitors in the Senate, which to me adds up to a large pile of cow patties, good for breaking up, watering down and using in my garden for tomatoes. My only fear is that all that shame would leech into my plants and produce nothing but rotten, diseased fruit.
That Mitch McConnell is the largest hypocrite I know of and his state should be ashamed of him. As should the states of the other 42. I know I am, knowing Stefanik is in our midst.
And that at least the worst First Lady in American history is gone. The blood-red trees at Christmas that looked more like an homage to Satan than the celebration of our Lord's birth.
Her hypocritical engagements to speak on bullying when she is married to the worst of them.
Her foul mouth about having to actually do something like work to decorate our White House.
I couldn't be more disgusted that as a taxpayer that millions of dollars will be spent to pay for their safety and lavish lifestyle. It just reeks of wrong.
THERESA CARVER
Wilmington
TO THE EDITOR: A number of our North Country neighbors regularly bad-mouth government as incompetent and uncaring. I hope they have a chance to get vaccinated at the site at the former Plattsburgh air base; how impressive it is.
When I was there recently, the site was alive as car after car was directed through a hangar-like facility swarming with medical teams, National Guard troops and traffic controllers.
They had a lot of tasks to master and they integrated their separate efforts so smoothly.
Think about it: three levels of government involving several departments at each level performed complex activities around a moving target, on relatively short notice to serve a multitude of questioning individuals.
These government workers are each making a significant contribution to all of us. It's enough to make even the government skeptics and bad-mouthers find something good to say.
Thanks to all who are making this happen.
LEE CLARK
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: On Jan. 23, I wrote an email to Governor Andrew Cuomo asking him to provide a vaccine procedure for the elderly who have been able to remain in their homes.
Prior to this email, I contacted the Governor’s Executive Chambers, the New York State COVID Hotline, the Clinton County Health Department, my 96 year old mom’s primary care physician's office, and the home health service that provides aides in her home. I indicated that she had a vaccine appointment, but due her frail condition her family was hesitant to take her outside the home for inoculation. The risk seems too high.
I asked someone from the governor’s staff to contact me. It saddens me to say no one did. However, I received a standard thank you reply for the email submission.
Is there anyone else out there who cares about our elderly shut-in population here in rural New York state? What a disadvantage to those families who have worked so hard to keep their loved ones out of a nursing home, likely resulting in prolonging their life.
This group of vulnerable people need to have a nurse come into the home with the vaccine for those who are at the highest risk of dying from COVID and they need it now. Time is of the essence. Please governor, have your staff personnel establish a viable procedure that will address this problem.
MARY DUPELL
Morrisonville
